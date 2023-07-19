Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
JUNIOR police officers have complained to their superiors about Zanu-PF officials who are interfering with their duties as the country prepares for the August 23 harmonised elections.

NewsDay is reliably informed that low-ranking police officers petitioned their commanders saying they were failing to discharge their duties because of undue influence.

An audio recording of Environment and Tourism deputy minister Barbra Rwodzi verbally assaulting a police officer who had opened a docket against a Zanu-PF member who defaced Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) campaign posters recently went viral on social media.

In a recorded phone call, Rwodzi who is also the Zanu-PF Chirumanzi South legislator threatened to report the police officer dealing with the matter to Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The incident sparked outrage within the rank and file of the police who felt undermined.

Police officers are said to have asked Matanga to take action against Rwodzi, to "restore police dignity".

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said police bosses were seized with the matter.

"Matanga is aware of such complaints and we have taken note of the alleged voice recording between Rwodzi and the police officer," Nyathi said.

"We have since launched an investigation into the matter.

"The commissioner has already released a statement to say investigations into the matter have been launched, thus the matter is being dealt with."

Zanu-PF party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was not picking calls yesterday when attempts were made to get his comment on the matter.

The ruling party's political commissar Mike Bimha said Zanu-PF had not sanctioned intimidation of police officers.

"Individuals threatening police offices are not representatives of Zanu-PF  in the acts," Bimha said.

"An individual is not Zanu-PF. Go and ask those accused of threatening the police, they can answer for themselves because they are independent of the party.

"Otherwise, we are busy campaigning."

In a memo dated July 16, 2023 addressed to police officer commanding Midlands province Patson Nyabadza, officer commanding Gweru rural district  Tambudzai Gumbo said the victimisation had made police work "difficult".

"On July 15, 2023 at around 2207 hours, number 041853R Insp Murima received a phone call from Honourable Babra Rwodzi... who is the deputy minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism questioning why the accused person was summoned to appear in court," Gumbo wrote.

"‘When she was told that the accused person was facing the allegations of removing and destroying posters for another political party, she vented her anger on the junior officer telling him that police was doing nothing to protect members from the ruling party, Zanu-PF.

"She told the junior officer that the case was not supposed to be referred to court, instead, the junior officer as the officer-in-charge was supposed to handle the matter at the station.

The memo says Rwodzi accused police officers of being CCC members simply because they had opened a docket against her party supporter.

It adds: "Honourable Babra Rwodzi also questioned why police was allowing the opposition party CCC to display party posters in Chirumanzu South constituency.

"Efforts to explain that police had no mandate to stop the opposition party from displaying their posters fell on deaf ears.

"Honourable Babra Rwodzi accused police officers at ZRP Charandura of being members of CCC party and promised to take the matter up with the Commissioner-General GT Matanga and his Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe DR ED Mnangagwa.

"It is now difficult for police officers to execute their duties as required in section 219 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe with threats of victimisation when executing their duties."

The opposition has been calling for security sector reforms for years as it complains about Zanu-PF-State conflation.

Some Zanu-PF officials have been steadfast in blocking security sector reforms saying the move was meant to facilitate regime change.

Police's professionalism has come under sharp focus in the run-up to the August 23 elections after it barred CCC from holding a number of campaign rallies.

CCC leader Nelson Chamisa was forced to cancel the launch of the party's election campaign a fortnight ago after police in Bindura refused to sanction the event saying the proposed venue had no access road and toilets.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

22 mins ago | 78 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

23 mins ago | 87 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

24 mins ago | 185 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

24 mins ago | 137 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

24 mins ago | 126 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

25 mins ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

26 mins ago | 22 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

26 mins ago | 18 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

26 mins ago | 12 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

27 mins ago | 14 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

28 mins ago | 43 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

28 mins ago | 26 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

28 mins ago | 7 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

29 mins ago | 32 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

29 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

30 mins ago | 33 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

30 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

30 mins ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

30 mins ago | 19 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

31 mins ago | 14 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

31 mins ago | 30 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

32 mins ago | 27 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

32 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

32 mins ago | 32 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

33 mins ago | 17 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 643 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 871 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 644 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3235 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 820 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4131 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3761 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2112 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days