Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

by Staff reporter
25 mins ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has angrily reacted to campaign billboards mounted by self-exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere's campaign team, and has ordered  advertising companies to seek approval first before erecting them.

This comes after Kasukuwere's campaign team mounted a huge billboard along Robert Mugabe Road and another along Simon Mazorodze Road in Harare.

Kasukuwere is one of the 11 candidates in the August 23 presidential race, and is likely to draw most of his support from Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu-PF party to the advantage of the opposition.

A letter sent to advertising companies by the Office of The Provincial Road Engineer says advertisers have to be given greenlight before placing highway billboards.

"Please be informed that all content to be advertised on billboards on State highways in Mashonaland Central now requires prior approval from the office of the Provincial Road Engineer," the letter  dated July 18, 2023 read in part.

"Therefore, each company seeking to put up new content on their billboards should take due diligence to notify this respective office before installation, clearly specifying the nature of the content."

Previously poll candidates did not seek permission to put up campaign posters on national highways. In response, Kasukuwere said this was a clear indication that the ruling party was running scared.

"Allow us to campaign! These fellas are scared, pound for pound! August 23! Chachaya," Kasukuwere posted on Twitter.

The former Zanu-PF political commissar is facing impediments in his push to contest for the biggest office on the land.

He is currently campaigning from South Africa after government said he would be arrested upon arrival in the country to faceoutstanding criminal charges.

His candidacy was challenged at the courts by Zanu-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana.

The High Court ruled in favour of Mangwana, but Kasukuwere filed a Supreme Court appeal. The case will be heard today.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

23 mins ago | 85 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

25 mins ago | 92 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

25 mins ago | 197 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

26 mins ago | 133 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

27 mins ago | 113 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

27 mins ago | 114 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

27 mins ago | 24 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

28 mins ago | 20 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

28 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

28 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

29 mins ago | 15 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

29 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

29 mins ago | 43 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

30 mins ago | 28 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

30 mins ago | 7 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

30 mins ago | 32 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

31 mins ago | 35 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

31 mins ago | 8 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

32 mins ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

32 mins ago | 14 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

33 mins ago | 30 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

33 mins ago | 28 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

33 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

34 mins ago | 34 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

34 mins ago | 18 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

1 hr ago | 121 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

11 hrs ago | 648 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

12 hrs ago | 645 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

12 hrs ago | 3246 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

13 hrs ago | 822 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

13 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

22 hrs ago | 4137 Views

'Gold mafia' kingpin appointed African Union's Pan-African Parliament Ambassador

22 hrs ago | 2301 Views

Energy Mutodi sues Chamisa for US$5 million over 'defamatory' video

22 hrs ago | 2584 Views

Nakamba edges closer to Luton move

23 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Musona named captain at Saudi Pro League side Al Riyadh

23 hrs ago | 513 Views

Barbra Rwodzi being investigated by Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mnangagwa's fear of Kasukuwere's political influence reaches hysterical levels

19 Jul 2023 at 06:55hrs | 3761 Views

Man axes neighbour over firewood

19 Jul 2023 at 06:52hrs | 919 Views

Kasukuwere seeking to block urgent hearing of his Supreme Court appeal

19 Jul 2023 at 06:50hrs | 2113 Views

Zimra seizes Mliswa campaign material

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 2034 Views

Kasukuwere nullification debate rages on

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1010 Views

Zanu-PF ups the ante

19 Jul 2023 at 06:49hrs | 1220 Views

Double Nigerian awards nomination for Mlalazi

19 Jul 2023 at 06:48hrs | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days