CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) yesterday claimed that a Zanu-PF-affiliated organisation known as Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) paid nomination fees for certain candidates resulting in dual candidacy under the opposition party's banner in 22 constituencies.Addressing journalists in the capital, CCC deputy secretary for elections, Ellen Shiriyedenga said internal investigations uncovered a co-ordinated campaign to confuse opposition voters."The submitted copies were at variance with what the CCC had submitted, with one candidate in Bulawayo even using a symbol with a yellow background contrary to CCC's official symbol with a black background," Shiriyedenga said."The fraudulent candidates literally photocopied our letterhead on bond paper and pasted that as their party symbol at complete variance with what we submitted ourselves."She said the nomination courts failed to exercise due diligence, resulting in fraudulent individuals filing their papers as genuine CCC candidates."Ian Makone (CCC elections director) reported the case to the [ZRP] law and order authorities," Shiriyedenga said."The CCC's legal team is actively working on the case and eagerly awaiting the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) and (police)'s law and order (section) to provide the necessary evidence."She revealed that some of the candidates were known Zanu-PF activists often seen on social media platforms such as Facebook or Twitter wearing Zanu-PF regalia."Those were not our members and even if you go to the database of our citizens independent selection panel (CISP) that conducted our candidate selection processes, they were not part of the process, so this is how fraudulent they were," Shiriyedenga stated.FAZ leader Walter Tapfumaneyi, who is a deputy director in the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), was not picking calls yesterday.Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said CCC was looking for excuses after sensing a crushing defeat in the forthcoming polls."Obviously they are blaming everyone for their disorganisation," Mutsvangwa said."The structureless party is now clutching at straws blaming everyone, but themselves."Their sponsors have deserted them and former Rhodie whites have joined Zanu-PF because they know it's an organised party."There are more than 20 CCC double candidates seeking parliamentary seats.Zec is a respondent in a number of cases where it was dragged to court over the manner it handled the nomination process. The CIO is said to have founded FAZ to help revive Zanu-PF's support.FAZ co-ordinated Zanu-PF's chaotic primary elections that were marred by reports of massive rigging, and it is at the forefront of mobilising support for the ruling party ahead of the August 23 elections.