Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) President Nelson Chamisa has embarked on a whirlwind tour of Zimbabwe's rural constituencies in a final push that he says will ensure the opposition wins big in predominantly Zanu-PF areas.He will invade Zanu-PF Member of Parliament Barbra Rwodzi's Chirumanzu South Constituency on Monday, a week after she was allegedly recorded threatening to deal with a police officer for investigating a criminal case involving her supporter.Chamisa set three rallies in Midlands Province on Wednesday, starting with one at Chachacha Business Centre in Shurugwi.By 12pm he was addressing CCC supporters at Mhandamabwe Business Centre in Chivi before ending the day in Zvishavane.Speaking to supporters at the launch of his party's 2023 campaign at Mkoba Stadium on Sunday, Chamisa said they were targeting to visit more rural outposts as compared to urban areas as that is where most of their work was cut out."Let us go organise our party. We are coming to all the rural areas because that is where we have put more emphasis," said Chamisa."We want to campaign more in rural areas than urban areas and I hope you are waiting for our message, waiting to support and win big."We know what they are doing, threatening and harassing people but we continue to urge you to adopt our mango strategy which is green on the outside and yellow on the inside to protect yourselves."In Chirumanzu, Chamisa is set to address supporters at Charandura Growth Point where his CCC's Patrick Cheza seeks to unseat Rwodzi.Chirumanzu South constituency is one of Zimbabwe's most violent areas with alleged Zanu-PF members terrorising opposition supporters since the formation of the MDC in 1999.The opposition in Zimbabwe, with the exception of Zanu Ndonga in Chipinge, has been relegated to urban votes by ruling Zanu-PF.