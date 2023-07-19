Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

News / Local

by Staff reporter

In a shock incident, a 15-year-old Mwenezi male juvenile stabbed and killed a rival, also 15, over a girlfriend.Police said Wednesday they were investing a case of murder involving the unnamed juvenile."Police in Mwenezi are investigating a case of murder in which a male juvenile, 15, stabbed another juvenile, 15, with a kitchen knife on the shoulder and head after an argument over the suspect's girlfriend on 18 July 2023 near Masongwe Secondary School."The victim died on the spot," police said.The incident follows growing cases of teenagers in parts of the country turning to murder to settle arguments often over girlfriends and boyfriends.In November last year, a 16-year-old Harare girl was arrested for stabbing and killing a 35-year-old man with a knife following a quarrel at a shebeen in Harare's Hatcliffe suburb.The victim, Amos Mhere, died on the spot after being stabbed on the chest with a kitchen knife.A year earlier, another 15-year-old schoolgirl died after she was stabbed by a 16-year-old rivalrival, girlfriend, during an ill-fated fight over a boyfriend in Nkayi district's Ngwaladi area in Matebeleland North."The suspect stabbed the victim with a kitchen knife which she was given by her 14-year-old cousin," police said at the time.Just recently in July, a 19-year-old Fort Rixon teenager was stabbed to death allegedly by a 17-year-old juvenile who was reportedly incensed by the deceased's attempts to stop a brawl he was having with another youth over a 15-year-old girlfriend.Police identified the victim as Mthokozisi Sibanda.