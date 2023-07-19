Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Dr. Tabani Moyo, Regional Director of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) and a member of the African Freedom of Expression Exchange (AFEX), was today, Wednesday July 19, elected Convenor of the International Freedom of Expression Exchange (IFEX), the global network of freedom of expression organizations, for the 2023 -2026 term.As Convenor, he chairs the 13-member IFEX Council, the governing body of the network elected by the general membership.Dr Moyo was elected at inaugural meeting of the newly elected IFEX Council held virtually on July 19 2023, thereby becoming the third African to lead the global network since its establishment over 30 years ago. He follows in the footsteps of Mr. Luckson Chipare, currently Chairperson of the MISA Regional Trust Fund Board; and Mr. Edetaen Ojo, Executive Director of Media Rights Agenda (MRA) and current Chairperson of AFEX, both of whom have previously served as IFEX Convenors.Mr. Andrei Klikunou, the Belarusian Association of Journalists' International Relations Department Manager, was elected Deputy Convenor while Ms Marianela Balbi, the Executive Director of the Instituto Prensa y Sociedad (IPYS) in Venezuela, was elected Treasurer."To us, this is a delegation of responsibility from the members of the Council, it is simply members of the Council delegating strategic assignments to its members," Dr Moyo told the AFEX Secretariat soon after the meeting."We accept this call to leadership with utmost humility and pledge to be of service in defence of free expression, a right increasingly under attack in this age of fragmentation, and shifting geo-politics.""We, therefore, commit to consolidating solidarity and genuine collaboration among members."IFEX was established in 1992 in Montréal, Canada, by leading freedom of expression organisations from around the globe in response to increasing attacks on the fundamental right of expression.It was set up with the aim to establish mechanisms of solidarity and co-operation among the organisations. Today, the organisation has a global spread, with more than 100 organisations operating in more than 70 countries.