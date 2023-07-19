Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 31-year-old Shamva man, Benson Sosera who fatally hit six people with his BMW in March 2021, injuring one, has been sentenced to 840 hours of community service and suspension of his license for a year.

Sosera was found guilty of culpable homicide charges when he appeared before Bindura Magistrate, Ms Ruramai Chitumbura.

He was sentenced to two and half years in prison before six months were suspended on condition that in the next five years, he does not commit any offence involving negligent killing of another or other persons in a road traffic accident.

The remaining two years were suspended on condition that he completes 840 hours of community service at Chirume Primary School.

The community service commenced on June 18 and will be completed in 25 weeks.

"Accused is prohibited from driving the class of vehicle he is licensed for a period of 12 months," read the sentence.

The accident claimed the lives of Noleen Zihwa, Cynthia Karikoga, Faith Kanakembizi, Blessed Nhamburo, Tendai Mashaya, and Livious Mahoko.

Farai Zindoga was injured.

Sosera denied the charges and in his defence, said he was travelling at 70km per hour, and ahead of him was a commuter omnibus partly parked on the road.

"It was on Friday, March 5, 2021 when I was travelling from Chindunduma to Mt Darwin. I was in the company of a boy from my village, who disembarked at a turn-off since he was going to Harare," he said.

"The road ahead was clear, so I changed lanes and accelerated. Suddenly, a woman appeared from the front of the omnibus running onto the road. To the right, were about eight people by the roadside."

Sosera said when he hooted, the woman neither stopped nor returned to the roadside, so he applied brakes, but it was too late and he hit her.

"She was hit and landed on the windscreen. The sunroof and steering airbags burst out, and I lost consciousness," he said.

Prosecutor Mr Clement Kuwanda told the court that the incident happened at around 10.15am when Sosera was driving his white BMW registration number AFI 2729 along Harare-Mukumbura Road due north towards Mt Darwin with no passengers.

The deceased Zihwa (18), disembarked from a commuter omnibus with three others and started crossing the road from the west to the east side.

Sosera failed to lookout for other road users and was travelling at excessive speed resulting in him failing to stop when an accident seemed imminent at the 135km peg.

The court heard that after hitting Zihwa, the vehicle veered off the road and razed six pedestrians who were walking along the verge of the road.

All six died on the spot and Zindoga sustained a fractured right lower limb.

The BMW travelled for 143 metres from the scene before resting on a culvert pillar.

Possible sentences for culpable homicide charges are life in prison, or a fine up to level 14.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

29 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

34 mins ago | 97 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

55 mins ago | 173 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

1 hr ago | 73 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

9 hrs ago | 922 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

10 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

10 hrs ago | 1700 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

10 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

10 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

10 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

10 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

10 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

10 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

10 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

11 hrs ago | 701 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

11 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

11 hrs ago | 200 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

21 hrs ago | 556 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

21 hrs ago | 1247 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

22 hrs ago | 827 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

22 hrs ago | 5865 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

23 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

19 Jul 2023 at 09:51hrs | 4335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days