Zimbabwe dam levels decline

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) says water levels in the country's major dams remain on a declining trajectory owing to the intensified winter cropping irrigation activity and water drawdowns by local authorities for domestic purposes.

According to a statement by Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga the national dam level average dropped to 86.8 percent.

Dams that supply Bulawayo are Mtshabezi (81.4), Insiza (68.2), Lower Ncema (22.7), Umzingwane (11.2) and Upper Ncema (31.5).

Mrs Munyonga said, although dam levels have dropped the national average is way above what is expected at this time of the year.

"As at July 20, 2023, the national dam level average had dropped to 86. 8 percent. The national dam level average however remains higher than the 68. 8 percent normally expected during this time of the year. This means the country has sufficient water to sustain the current winter cropping and early summer cropping irrigation requirements. Cities, towns, growth points and rural service centres are also water secure with the majority of the dams holding sufficient water to see these centres through to the next rainy season," said Mrs Munyonga.

She said regardless of these healthy water levels, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority reminds water users across the board that water is a finite resource which they need to use efficiently and sparingly.

"All users drawing raw water from ZINWA-managed dams are advised to ensure that their water use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as is required by the law. These agreements also make it possible for ZINWA to efficiently and sustainably allocate the available water amongst competing needs," said Mrs Munyonga.

Source - The Chronicle

