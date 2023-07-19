Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police in Gweru are hunting for a driver of a Honda Fit vehicle who allegedly disappeared after he was involved in a head collision with another vehicle leaving six people hospitalized.The accident reportedly occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway as the driver of the Honda Fit, popularly known as Mshika-shika, tried to overtake three haulage trucks in one go.Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the driver took to his heels after the accident."The accident occurred on 16 July 2023 in Gweru where six people escaped with varying serious injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in collided along Harare-Bulawayo Highway."Zanele Ndlovu (42) of Lower Gweru, was driving towards Gweru carrying one passenger. On reaching the 300-kilometre peg, a black Honda Fit motor vehicle, registration AFC5130 which was overtaking three haulage trucks, encroached into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with Ndlovu's vehicle," he said.Six people escaped with various injuries and were rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital.Police are now hunting for the driver who vanished after the accident."The driver of the Honda Fit vehicle could not be located at the scene and we are appealing to members of the public who might have information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station. Also, drivers are reminded to always obey road rules to avoid unnecessary road carnage," he said.