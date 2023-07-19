Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police in Gweru are hunting for a driver of a Honda Fit vehicle who allegedly disappeared after he was involved in a head collision with another vehicle leaving six people hospitalized.

The accident reportedly occurred along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway as the driver of the Honda Fit, popularly known as Mshika-shika, tried to overtake three haulage trucks in one go.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said the driver took to his heels after the accident.

"The accident occurred on 16 July 2023 in Gweru where six people escaped with varying serious injuries when a vehicle they were travelling in collided along Harare-Bulawayo Highway.

"Zanele Ndlovu (42) of Lower Gweru, was driving towards Gweru carrying one passenger. On reaching the 300-kilometre peg, a black Honda Fit motor vehicle, registration AFC5130 which was overtaking three haulage trucks, encroached into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with Ndlovu's vehicle," he said.

Six people escaped with various injuries and were rushed to Gweru Provincial Hospital.

Police are now hunting for the driver who vanished after the accident.

"The driver of the Honda Fit vehicle could not be located at the scene and we are appealing to members of the public who might have information about his whereabouts to contact the nearest police station. Also, drivers are reminded to always obey road rules to avoid unnecessary road carnage," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

30 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

32 mins ago | 20 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

34 mins ago | 97 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

55 mins ago | 174 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

1 hr ago | 65 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

9 hrs ago | 922 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

10 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

10 hrs ago | 1700 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

10 hrs ago | 3238 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

10 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

10 hrs ago | 3149 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

10 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

10 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

10 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

10 hrs ago | 368 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 450 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

10 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

10 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

11 hrs ago | 701 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

11 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

11 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

11 hrs ago | 200 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

21 hrs ago | 556 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

21 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

22 hrs ago | 827 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

22 hrs ago | 5865 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

23 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

19 Jul 2023 at 09:51hrs | 4335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days