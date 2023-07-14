News / Local
5 hour power outage for Emganwini
Suburbs of Emganwini, Mbundane, Rangemore and the surrounding areas in Bulawayo will not have electricity for nearly five hours on Friday (tomorrow).
According to a notice by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company, this will be due to maintenance.
The power outage will be from 9.30AM to 2PM on Friday, July 21.
