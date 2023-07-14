Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Masvingo City Mayor who is vying for Masvingo Urban seat as independent candidate Collen Maboke told Masvingo Urban residents that he was the best option for MP since he will be answerable only to the people unlike others who are whipped by their parties.

Speaking during a meet your candidate Press Discussion organized by TellZim News recently at Chevron Hotel, Maboke said an independent candidate was what Masvingo Urban needed as it makes him answerable only to them unlike others who are under the whipping system in political parties.

Maboke, who decided to go as independent after being disqualified in the Citizens Coalition (CCC) for Change nomination process, was responding to a question by one resident on how he was going to be held accountable since he was not representing any political party, Maboke said being an independent makes him answerable to voters than being entangled in party politics.

"In terms of accountability, I am the best because I am coming from the people, I am accountable to the people and not a party so I make decisions basing on what the people want. I serve the interests of the people not a party's interests," said Maboke.

Maboke said he will be a representative for all, and was keen in pushing issues to do with inclusion of all marginalized groups saying as mayor he had facilitated for an office for them downstairs since the council offices were not user friendly.

"During my time as Masvingo City Mayor, I made sure PWDs have access to the mayor's office and other officials at council by making sure that council avails an office downstairs.

"I had discovered that it was difficult for them to see the Mayor, Town Clerk or other council managers whose offices are upstairs and there is no lift," said Maboke.

Maboke who mainly talks of policy change and formulation said there was need for amendment of the electoral act.

He said if elected he will look into the urban council's act which he said needed to be repealed to promote service delivery.

"The urban councils act needs to be amended, firstly it has to be amended on the Ministers' powers to give directives to council, council has to be independent from the minister's authority.

"We also want to give executive powers to mayors and councilors because some decisions made by councilors are not implemented because they lack the executive powers to make decisions," said Maboke.

Other presenters at the discussion include Human Rights Lawyer Martin Mureri representing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zanu-PF Masvingo urban aspiring member Wellington Mahwende represented by Zanu-PF provincial youth secretary for administration Charles Munganasa and CCC Masvingo South aspiring candidate Knowledge Mabvuure

The representatives from the other parties also told citizens what they intend to do when they get in power.

Source - TellZim

Must Read

Raj Modi pledges to donate salary to community, again

56 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

11 mins ago | 25 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

28 mins ago | 25 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

43 mins ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

46 mins ago | 33 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

48 mins ago | 136 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

1 hr ago | 77 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

9 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

9 hrs ago | 930 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

11 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

11 hrs ago | 1713 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

11 hrs ago | 3265 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

11 hrs ago | 3134 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

11 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

11 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

11 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

11 hrs ago | 371 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 452 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

11 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

11 hrs ago | 708 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

11 hrs ago | 465 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

11 hrs ago | 114 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

11 hrs ago | 394 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

11 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

11 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

11 hrs ago | 201 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

11 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

11 hrs ago | 355 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

11 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

11 hrs ago | 322 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

11 hrs ago | 213 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

21 hrs ago | 557 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

21 hrs ago | 1260 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

23 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

23 hrs ago | 828 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

23 hrs ago | 5896 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

24 hrs ago | 1148 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days