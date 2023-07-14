CCC linked independent candidate digs in

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Masvingo City Mayor who is vying for Masvingo Urban seat as independent candidate Collen Maboke told Masvingo Urban residents that he was the best option for MP since he will be answerable only to the people unlike others who are whipped by their parties.Speaking during a meet your candidate Press Discussion organized by TellZim News recently at Chevron Hotel, Maboke said an independent candidate was what Masvingo Urban needed as it makes him answerable only to them unlike others who are under the whipping system in political parties.Maboke, who decided to go as independent after being disqualified in the Citizens Coalition (CCC) for Change nomination process, was responding to a question by one resident on how he was going to be held accountable since he was not representing any political party, Maboke said being an independent makes him answerable to voters than being entangled in party politics."In terms of accountability, I am the best because I am coming from the people, I am accountable to the people and not a party so I make decisions basing on what the people want. I serve the interests of the people not a party's interests," said Maboke.Maboke said he will be a representative for all, and was keen in pushing issues to do with inclusion of all marginalized groups saying as mayor he had facilitated for an office for them downstairs since the council offices were not user friendly."During my time as Masvingo City Mayor, I made sure PWDs have access to the mayor's office and other officials at council by making sure that council avails an office downstairs."I had discovered that it was difficult for them to see the Mayor, Town Clerk or other council managers whose offices are upstairs and there is no lift," said Maboke.Maboke who mainly talks of policy change and formulation said there was need for amendment of the electoral act.He said if elected he will look into the urban council's act which he said needed to be repealed to promote service delivery."The urban councils act needs to be amended, firstly it has to be amended on the Ministers' powers to give directives to council, council has to be independent from the minister's authority."We also want to give executive powers to mayors and councilors because some decisions made by councilors are not implemented because they lack the executive powers to make decisions," said Maboke.Other presenters at the discussion include Human Rights Lawyer Martin Mureri representing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zanu-PF Masvingo urban aspiring member Wellington Mahwende represented by Zanu-PF provincial youth secretary for administration Charles Munganasa and CCC Masvingo South aspiring candidate Knowledge MabvuureThe representatives from the other parties also told citizens what they intend to do when they get in power.