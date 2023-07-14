Latest News Editor's Choice


Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Supreme Court judges Mavangira, Bhunu and Chiweshe have set July 26 [2.30PM] as date to hear independent presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere's appeal against disqualification as a presidential candidate.

This followed Kasukuwere's withdrawal of earlier objections to an application by Zanu PF activist Lovedale Mangwana that his appeal against High Court ruling barring him from contesting be heard on urgent basis.

More to follow....

Source - online

