Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe will later this month host another high profile T10 cricket tournament, the first to be held in Africa, in which a number of privately-owned teams are set to take part.

The tournament, set for 20 to 28 this month, is coming hard on the heels of the successful World Cup qualifiers which ended early this month in the country.

The competition will be making a grand entry into Zimbabwe, as the country becomes the second ICC full member to embrace the T10 franchise.

Five privately-owned franchise teams namely Harare Hurricanes, Joburg Buffaloes, Durban Qalandars, Bulawayo Braves and Cape Town Samp Army are taking part in the event.

Act 1 of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will see a glittering opening ceremony (6pm local time) in Harare on 20th July where film actress and model Elnaaz Norouzi is expected to headline the event.

Zimbabwe Cricket's managing director Givemore Makoni said he expects Zimbabweans to enjoy the tournament.

"The announcement of the schedule for the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 has just raised the levels of excitement in the country, and we can't wait for the first ball to be bowled.

"This has the makings of a fantastic tournament, and I am sure the Zimbabweans will welcome the high-quality cricket with open arms."

Nawab ShajiUl Mulk, T Ten Global Sports founder and chairman said, "We have been eagerly waiting for this schedule announcement, as it brings us closer to a landmark moment.

"The T10 journey continues to gather pace and entertain, and we expect more of the same in Harare with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10.

"May the best team win and may the audiences have the time of their lives while they watch some of the best cricketers in action."

Hosting of the tournament has seen improvements on the venue where flood lights have been set up to enable some of the games to be played at night.


Source - zimlive

Must Read

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

15 mins ago | 3 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

31 mins ago | 71 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

35 mins ago | 99 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

56 mins ago | 176 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

1 hr ago | 66 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

9 hrs ago | 923 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

10 hrs ago | 1326 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

10 hrs ago | 1700 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

10 hrs ago | 3242 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

10 hrs ago | 3110 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

10 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

10 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

10 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

10 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

10 hrs ago | 370 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

11 hrs ago | 702 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

11 hrs ago | 392 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

11 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

11 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

11 hrs ago | 200 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

11 hrs ago | 320 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

21 hrs ago | 556 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

21 hrs ago | 1248 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

22 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

22 hrs ago | 827 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

22 hrs ago | 5865 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

23 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Rejected Zimbabwean Presidential candidate wins court case

19 Jul 2023 at 09:51hrs | 4335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days