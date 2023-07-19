Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe will later this month host another high profile T10 cricket tournament, the first to be held in Africa, in which a number of privately-owned teams are set to take part.The tournament, set for 20 to 28 this month, is coming hard on the heels of the successful World Cup qualifiers which ended early this month in the country.The competition will be making a grand entry into Zimbabwe, as the country becomes the second ICC full member to embrace the T10 franchise.Five privately-owned franchise teams namely Harare Hurricanes, Joburg Buffaloes, Durban Qalandars, Bulawayo Braves and Cape Town Samp Army are taking part in the event.Act 1 of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 will see a glittering opening ceremony (6pm local time) in Harare on 20th July where film actress and model Elnaaz Norouzi is expected to headline the event.Zimbabwe Cricket's managing director Givemore Makoni said he expects Zimbabweans to enjoy the tournament."The announcement of the schedule for the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 has just raised the levels of excitement in the country, and we can't wait for the first ball to be bowled."This has the makings of a fantastic tournament, and I am sure the Zimbabweans will welcome the high-quality cricket with open arms."Nawab ShajiUl Mulk, T Ten Global Sports founder and chairman said, "We have been eagerly waiting for this schedule announcement, as it brings us closer to a landmark moment."The T10 journey continues to gather pace and entertain, and we expect more of the same in Harare with the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10."May the best team win and may the audiences have the time of their lives while they watch some of the best cricketers in action."Hosting of the tournament has seen improvements on the venue where flood lights have been set up to enable some of the games to be played at night.