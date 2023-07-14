Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has taken Beitbridge police to court for blocking its road shows meant to advertise the party's Sunday rally.

The rally is set to be addressed by CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Beitbridge resident magistrate, Takudzwa Gwazemba, will make a ruling on the matter today.

More to follow....

Source - the independent

Must Read

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

1 min ago | 1 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

19 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

37 mins ago | 25 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

39 mins ago | 111 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

60 mins ago | 181 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

1 hr ago | 70 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

9 hrs ago | 1025 Views

Nigerian journalist deported from Zimbabwe in visa row

9 hrs ago | 925 Views

Boy, 15, knifes age-mate to death over girlfriend

10 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Chamisa targets majority win in Zanu-PF strongholds

11 hrs ago | 1705 Views

CCC double candidates 'sponsor' exposed?

11 hrs ago | 3245 Views

Kasukuwere billboards upset Mnangagwa's govt

11 hrs ago | 3117 Views

Malema flip-flops on Chamisa 'American puppet' label

11 hrs ago | 3160 Views

Police protest abuse by Zanu-PF heavyweights

11 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Trevor Ncube refuses to be cowed by George Charamba

11 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Zanu-PF supporter up for abusing neighbour

11 hrs ago | 428 Views

'Only 31% Kariba water usable for power generation'

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Suicides spike in Bulawayo

11 hrs ago | 451 Views

Zanu-PF must walk the talk on violence or be held accountable

11 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's first female president needs your vote

11 hrs ago | 283 Views

Chamisa's CCC questions Zimbabwe voters' roll credibility but participating in elections

11 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa's double candidates headache: CCC exonerates some members

11 hrs ago | 704 Views

Late candidates: High Court to rule on preliminary points

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chiwenga calls on Zimbabweans to honour liberation war icons

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

New suburb to tackle Bulawayo housing backlog

11 hrs ago | 461 Views

Barbara Clara Makhalisa Nkala Trust awards indigenous language authors

11 hrs ago | 113 Views

Suspected church robber arrested

11 hrs ago | 393 Views

Air Force to fine-tune training of staff in defence of Zimbabwe airspace

11 hrs ago | 169 Views

Chamisa dumps Tsvangirai's spokesperson?

11 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Zimbabwe to get broadcast satellite replacement

11 hrs ago | 200 Views

Arubi captured by SuperSport

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Cold weather expected today, tomorrow

11 hrs ago | 352 Views

High Court set to rule on Zimbabwe polls nomination case

11 hrs ago | 206 Views

ZRA reduces water allocation at Kariba

11 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimdollar recovery diminishes telecommunications services providers' tariff hikes prospects

11 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa's CCC to fight and fight hard

11 hrs ago | 212 Views

Traditional leaders to issue birth, death records

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Does propaganda work in a nation of enlightened citizens?

21 hrs ago | 556 Views

Gas explosion leaves sink holes in Johannesburg

21 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Gushungo takes former Muridzo's manager

21 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa's lawyers want case against CCC candidates thrown out

22 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Bulawayo mayor in waiting vows to rid BCC of corruption

22 hrs ago | 827 Views

Angry South Africans burn 4 Zimbabweans to death in Alexandra

22 hrs ago | 5871 Views

He didn't rape me, mum forced me to lie

23 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Massive explosion rocks Joburg CBD, leaving devastation in its wake

24 hrs ago | 1308 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days