Kasukuwere case to be heard on urgent basis

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Supreme Court of Zimbabwe will proceed to hear the case of former Cabinet Minister Saviour Kasukuwere and a Zanu-PF member Lovedale Mangwana who want the former blocked from contesting 2023 Harmonized Election on August 23 on an urgent basis on 26 July.Kasukuwere's lawyers had objected to the matter being heard on an urgent basis after Mangwana had filed the application seeking an urgent chamber application.When they appeared before the three Supreme Court judges Justice Chinembiri Bhunu, George Chiweshe and Justice Mavhangira yesterday, Mangwana's lawyer advocate Lewis Uriri told the court that the application is no longer registered.Kasukuwere's lawyer confirmed that he took instructions of not persisting with the application.