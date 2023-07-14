Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu on Thursday reserved judgement in a matter where Zanu-PF activists are seeking the disqualification of opposition candidates vying for parliamentary seats in the August 23 general elections polls.

According to the applicants, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) accepted 12 candidate nomination papers from parties including the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Zapu, Free Zim Congress and the Zimbabwe African National Congress as well as an independent after the 4 PM deadline.

During the two-day court proceedings, the respondents' lawyers appear to have been in agreement that the case was improperly before the High Court.

However, this morning, the court decided to make its verdict based simultaneously on the preliminary points presented as well as merits.

Speaking to journalists after the end of the two-day court session where judgment was indefinitely reserved, Zanu-PF activists' representative Thembinkosi Magwaliba said they had a solid case.

"We are quite confident about the prospects of success for our case, I think it's a case which has merits and I think the court is likely to be convinced by our arguments," said Magwaliba.

Welshman Ncube and Thabani Mpofu represented the CCC candidates.

Source - newsday

