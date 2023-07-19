Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
AHEAD of their Week 16 Castle  Lager Premier Soccer League tie against equally high riding Manica Diamonds set for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday, Highlanders head coach, Baltemar Brito yesterday openly expressed his displeasure at the club's leadership for listening to naysayers when they were on the verge to get the signature of in form Bulawayo Chiefs striker Obriel Chirinda.

Brito made his remarks at the club's weekly Press conference where he also underscored that they developed the soft spot for the hard running Chirinda last season. He said it was their hope that this time around the Nguboyenja bred footie would join the black and white camp.

"When we spoke about bringing in players, we didn't have the mentality to bring in numbers but this one player we believed would bring quality to our game. Obriel Chirinda is one of the many players that we put pressure. It is not now that we made that pressure even last season, we wanted him because he is one player that we like, is one player who can fit into our game giving us a different dimension that we don't have in our game," said Brito

He said in the beginning of this month, the club was close to bringing him but some bad information emerged.

"Whether it's true or not we don't know. The leaders in the club listened to these people and they did not bring the player. We have seen that they (Bulawayo Chiefs) have changed their coach and the player has started to score.

As such, bringing him in becomes harder because they have goals. However, we hope to bring one player, a kind of Chirinda because we no longer have hope of getting Chirinda," he said.  However, Bosso communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa said they were still pursuing Chirinda's signature.

Last weekend, Chirinda powered Bulawayo Chiefs to a massive 0-3 away victory over Triangle United and he has recently been in fine goal scoring form and his hattrick follows a brace that he scored for Amakhosi Amahle when they got the better of former Cup Kings Caps United in a match played at Luveve Stadium two weeks ago.

Chirinda is the second player in the league to score a hattrick this season hence Highlanders technical team badly needs him.

 Highlanders strikers Stanley Ngala and Lynoth Chikuhwa have so far found it hard to score and the duo will be hoping to finally find it right on Sunday.

Since the start of the season, Bosso have largely relied on set pieces, a development that Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera earlier this week told this publication that they were aware of.

"We have observed that they are very much solid at the back. They are compact and in about three matches they have recently played they have been scoring from set pieces and we are worried about it. However, we will have to breach that defence and defend their free kicks if we fancy any chances of winning," he said.

Tomorrow Greenfuel play against Dynamos at Gibbo Stadium while Yadah FC host Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium. Cranborne Bullets will be home to Ngezi Platinum Stars in a match that will be played at Nyamhunga Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs will be hoping to continue with their winning ways when they entertain Herentals at Luveve Stadium while CAPS United have a home tie against Triangle at Gweru's Bata Stadium.

In other matches slated for Sunday, Sheasham will do duty against Black Rhinos at Bata Stadium and new

Sheasham coach Lizwe Sweswe will be hoping for a winning debut at home having drawn away to ZPC as the club puts a fight towards retaining its Premier Soccer League status. The club has had a bad start and has brought in a new technical set up.

Sweswe, Reuben Njavera and Heritani Masuku are the new brooms.

Simba Bhora will face ZPC Kariba at Baobab Stadium. Hwange have a home match against Norman Mapeza mentored FC Platinum at Colliery Stadium.

Week 16 Fixtures

Tomorrow: Green Fuel v Dynamos (Gibbo Stadium), Yadah FC V Chicken Inn (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Nyamhunga), Bulawayo Chiefs v Herentals (Luveve Stadium), CAPS United v Triangle (Bata Stadium)

Sunday: Highlanders v Manica Diamonds (Barbourfields Stadium), Sheasham v Black Rhinos (Bata Stadium), Simba Bhora v ZPC Kariba (Baobab Stadium), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery Stadium).

Source - The Chronicle

