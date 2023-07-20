Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Criminals around Mnangagwa are not useful'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AN army of independent legislators will rise to claim positions in Zimbabwe's National Assembly after next month's polls and dramatically shifting the political landscape, according to independent legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa.

Mliswa, who was sacked by Zanu-PF in 2016 for allegedly dividing the ruling party, said significant damage was inflicted on major political parties after going through divisive internal selection processes ahead of the elections.

Following the fractures, Zanu-PF and the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) picked unpopular candidates to represent them in parliament and local government, triggering discontentment among the disqualified, many of whom will be standing as independent candidates.

Last month, Mliswa, the only independent legislator in the National Assembly, filed papers to contest as an independent for the August 23 elections, where he will defend his turf against Zanu-PF's Constance Shamu and the CCC's Richard Tsvangirai.

Shamu hit the campaign trial last week, promising Norton residents that top on her priorities would be making sure the town ends its decades long reliance on Harare's water.

Mliswa told the Zimbabwe Independent that Zanu-PF shot itself in the foot when it blocked aspiring legislator, Christopher Rwodzi, in the Gutu South constituency.

Rwodzi died in a shock traffic accident days after mounting independent candidature.

But Mliswa said the ex-soldier was well placed to deliver a Zanu-PF victory than the party's preferred choice.

"Internal processes, even in Zanu-PF and CCC was not good," Mliswa said.

"Unfortunately, Christopher Rwodzi is no more. But he was going to win because in his own area in Gutu West he was controlling seven out of 10 wards," he noted.

"The seven Zanu-PF council candidates were supporting him and they never conducted a primary election. He was going to win against others. That has an effect on a party with intentions to have a two-thirds majority in Parliament. Is Zanu-PF going to have a Parliamentary majority? I don't think so! They are likely going to suffer. But with the current situation in CCC, they seem to be giving back the seats that Zanu-PF did not deserve to win. Internal processes have been in shambles for both parties. But Zanu-PF seems to have addressed their problems better," the legislator noted.

"The President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) is winning 60/40%. Whether there is going to be a two-thirds majority in Parliament, that is something we are doubtful about. It will be the same with the CCC. They will not control councils, it will not be the same because they (candidates) have equally gone independent," he said.

He said Youth Advocacy for Reform and Advocacy conducted a survey which indicated that Mnangagwa will win with 60% of the vote.

Several other polls in the past week have also predicted a Mnangagwa victory.

"With Mnangagwa, the people around him are not useful and corruption has hindered the progress of the country. It has tarnished the country and it has made the people poorer," he said.

He said Mnangagwa failed to deal with corruption, while his second republic had been undermined by lack of confidence.

"There is too much corruption. When people marched during Operation Restore Legacy, (which toppled the late former president Robert Mugabe in 2017), all Zimbabweans participated. They thought Mnangagwa (known in political circles as the crocodile) was coming as a crocodile to bite, to save the people.

"He was expected to deal with all the vices, dealing with corruption, issues of human rights as a lawyer. However, Zanu-PF took the march as their own. Mnangagwa should have included people in the opposition to help him rebuild the nation," he said.

Mliswa added that Mnangagwa still had a chance to correct what he missed in his first full term in office.

He also argued that the CCC could have caused a major upset before the disputed internal selection process.

"In terms of local authorities, the CCC has lost nearly 100 wards. If you look at a ward it has 2 000 voters and it is already behind by 200 000 voters because. In urban areas where they are strong, people hardly vote. In rural areas, traditional leaders are there to whip people. Votes will go to Zanu-PF," Mliswa said.

He spoke glowingly of the outgoing Parliament, saying legislators were determined to represent their constituencies.

"If you look at the Mines and Energy committee which I chaired, it is the one that did the inquiry on the US$15 billion that targeted former President Robert Mugabe since he had mentioned it and it also targeted Zanu-PF as the government of the day," he noted.

Source - the independent

Must Read

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court faces a stern litmus credibility test on 26 July

3 hrs ago | 750 Views

Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 291 Views

'If Zimdollar is abandoned markets and financial institutions will recover'

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

4 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

4 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian coduments

4 hrs ago | 283 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Talent scouts close in on Bosso

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Paternity shock for divorcee: DNA test shatters man's life

4 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mistress assaults lover's wife

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Opponents praise Bosso defence

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Landlord evicts Jezebel

4 hrs ago | 503 Views

Axe rampage fugitive nabbed after 2 years

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

'Ban on Chamisa rallies has nothing to do with law,' says CCC

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Police release names of Stallion Cruise bus accident victims

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

CIO boss' wife dragged into carjacking attack storm

15 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Another African honour for Simeli Dube

15 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khanye promises his best to the club and fans

15 hrs ago | 261 Views

CCC candidate faces protest vote

15 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zimbabwe needs change in governance system as much as change of government!

16 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zanu-PF activists' lawyer says they have a solid case against CCC candidates

16 hrs ago | 975 Views

Eight bodies up for paupers' burial

16 hrs ago | 412 Views

Kasukuwere case to be heard on urgent basis

16 hrs ago | 634 Views

Zanu-PF councilor provides free WiFi

16 hrs ago | 416 Views

SMEs seek Mnangagwa's intervention after clampdown by Zimparks

17 hrs ago | 221 Views

Sex worker fights with client's wife

17 hrs ago | 730 Views

ZEC lawyer sought to mislead the court on submission of documents?

17 hrs ago | 534 Views

Raj Modi pledges to donate salary to community, again

17 hrs ago | 256 Views

Zimdollar flips to best currency in the world?

17 hrs ago | 2408 Views

Nakamba signs for Luton on permanent deal

17 hrs ago | 671 Views

Chamisa's CCC takes Beitbridge police to court

18 hrs ago | 614 Views

Zimbabwe hosts another high profile cricket tournament

18 hrs ago | 205 Views

Kasukuwere nomination matter set for July 26

18 hrs ago | 454 Views

CCC linked independent candidate digs in

18 hrs ago | 557 Views

5 hour power outage for Emganwini

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

Pirate taxi driver vanishes after near death accident

18 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe dam levels decline

18 hrs ago | 224 Views

BMW driver who killed 6, sentenced to community service

18 hrs ago | 350 Views

Traditional 'DNA tests' confirm paternity

18 hrs ago | 408 Views

Tabani Moyo elected head of IFEX

20 Jul 2023 at 08:53hrs | 1219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days