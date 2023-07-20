Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The ugly war of words between Zimbabwean authorities and Nigerian journalist David Hundeyin who was two days ago barred from entering the country is intensifying amid growing accusations and counter-accusations.Hundeyin holds a Ghanaian refugee passport as he ran way from persecution from his own country to Ghana.Zimbabweans used that to stop him from entering the country claiming he needed a visa when he says he didn't. He was deported through Ethiopia.After government spokesman Nick Mangwana came out explaining the situation, Hundeyin further spoke out.Mangwana initially said: "Since he has chosen to put all his issues out without making full disclosure, it forces us to give details we would have preferred not. But we realize this may affect how Zimbabweans are treated when they visit Nigeria so we are going give the information here. David came with Ghanaian Refuge papers claiming he was a Nigerian who was a refuge from his home country. His country of Asylum is Ghana after claiming to be running away from persecution in Nigeria. People in this category certainly need Visas to enter Zimbabwe. He wasn't coming in to work as a journalist. He said he was just coming to visit but without getting a Visa in Ghana first. Other parts of his story were also unsatisfactory to the immigration authorities. He was considered not a candidate for entry into Zimbabwe."Hundeyin hit back, saying: "I wasn't aware that it is standard operating procedure in Zimbabwe for the country's minister of information to tweet the asylum status of a foreigner, but since you've resorted to telling half truths, perhaps you should mention to your audience that I came into Zimbabwe with this valid Ghanaian refugee passport, which I have used to travel extensively over the world for two years."I'm sure you saw the valid UK Visa inside it. I'm also sure that you saw the numerous entry and exit stamps inside it belonging to multiple jurisdictions inside and outside Africa. Only in Zimbabwe have I EVER had an issue travelling with this document."You might also want to share with your audience that I put a call through to the Zimbabwean embassy in Accra before I travelled to confirm that I did not need a visa, and that J was expressly advised that as long as the airline was happy to recognise the travel document, I would have no problem coming into Zimbabwe visa-free."I know this despicable Twitter stunt of yours does not represent the behaviour of the generality of Zimbabweans, many of whom I have had as dear friends since university 15 years ago, so I will not hold it against Zimbabwe. From experience, I know that it is possible for a great country to be held captive by a criminal political elite who lack legitimacy."Whatever you thought you achieved by doing this, I assure you that you should have completed the job yesterday because you will not like what happens next."