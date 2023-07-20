Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The African Union (AU)'s Pan-African Parliament, set up by the 2014 Protocol to its Constitutive Act, is now becoming a playground for discredited Zanu PF-linked high-profile Zimbabweans after the recent appointment of controversial Prophet Uebert Angel as its ambassador for interfaith dialogue and humanitarian affairs.The Pan-African Parliament was set up to ensure the full participation of Africans in the economic development and integration of the continent.The Parliament sits in Midrand, South Africa.Angel, who is also President Emmerson Mnangagwa's envoy, is implicated in the Gold Mafia scandal which entails rampant smuggling, money laundering and corruption, as well as conspiracy to commit financial crimes.Chief Fortune Charumbira, who is the Pan-African Parliament President and also President of the Zimbabwe Council of Chiefs, is embroiled in an indecent sexual assault storm at home.Of late Charumbira, who is also a Zimbabwean senator, was involved in a stormy political controversy after he was called out for fuelling ethnic politics and lobbying for tribal sectarian interests to govern the country.In 2021, Zanu PF MP Barbara Rwodzi was involved scuffles and a dramatic fight during the election of Charumbira as the Pan-African Parliament President in Midrand on the edge of the Gallagher Estate convention complex in South Africa's economic heartland of Gauteng province.The ugly scenes came amid sharp divisions and death threats over who the next president of the 235-member parliament should be, with southern African delegates insisting that Charumbira should be chosen to end the dominance of other regions.A few days ago, Rwodzi, who is also deputy Tourism minister, was caught in a recorded audio file angrily insulting a police officer, calling him a "stupid idiot" and a "dog" for prosecuting her political supporter.