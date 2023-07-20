Man fatally assaults 7-year-old daughter for soiling herself

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A 29-year-old polygamist from Mvurwi fatally assaulted his seven-year-old daughter for soiling herself before threatening his four wives into silence.The minor, Laina John was assaulted with a wooden stick and wire on July 10 and again with a metal rod on July 18 before succumbing to the injuries the following day, July 19. The father Tinashe John planned a secret burial of his daughter at Forester D Farm in Mvurwi before the police received a tip-off.Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said on July 10, Laina messed herself and her father assaulted her all over the body with a wooden stick and metal road.The minor started complaining of chest pains. On July 18, the fourth wife, Tanyaradzwa Tembo reported the minor to her father after she urinated in her pants. John then took a 50-centimetre-long metal rod and assaulted Laina all over her body. The minor suffered a fractured left arm, swollen buttocks and back.John took her daughter to the bathroom and bathed her to remove blood stains from her clothes. The whole night Laina groined in pain until she died the following day at around 8 am in the dining room.Sgt Major Chikasha said after discovering that Laina has passed on, John threatened his wives not to reveal details of the ill-treatment of the minor. A secret burial was arranged and the body was ferried in a scotch cart to Forester D Farm where the grandparents live.On July 20 at around 3 pm, Mvurwi police reived a tip which led to the recovery of the body at the farm. The body was conveyed to Mvurwi Hospital and awaits a post-mortem.