Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected to cap 1 000 women who underwent a goat rearing and information and communication technology (ICT) program in Beitbridge over the weekend.

The training for women aged 15-45 years was done by Concord Young Women in Business at Vhembe High School.

Concord Young Women in Business Global founder, Apphia Nyasha Musavengana confirmed the development to Two Nations. She said the trainees were drawn from across Matebeleland South.

"Our main purpose of training was to empower women through skills, technology and knowledge as the world is becoming digital. Women need to be Empowered and understanding the technical aspects of business, innovation and technology. Students will also get laptops which they will use to apply for ICT and goat rearing jobs," she said.

Trainees were educated on goat rearing, types of goats and business management.

A program trainee, Mary Mpande said the experience is a springboard to successful business practices. She said the program will enable her to properly manage her business.

"I'm excited to be part of the program. I have received knowledge on goat rearing. I learned a lot and am now able to work or to do business," said Mpande.

Source - The Mirror

Most Popular In 7 Days