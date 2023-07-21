Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Family house turned into brothel

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A MUTARE woman is devastated after coming back to her parents' house, only to find out that it has been turned into a brothel by her sister and niece.

Emmanuela Mutaka appeared before Mutare magistrate, Mr Xavier Chipato, applying for a protection order against her sister, Mercy Mutaka and her niece, Lucia Mutaka.

Lucia and Mercy were both in default.

Emmanuela said her sister and her daughter were harassing her for refusing to bless their actions of using the family house as a brothel.

"They harass me for asking them why they are abusing our inheritance. Mercy is my sister, while Lucia is my sister's daughter. Lucia has over the years been staying at the family house. They both accused me of killing my parents for money enhancing rituals," she said.

Emmanuela added: "I never had a child and that is why my husband divorced me. I had to come back home and face all this humiliation. I am reminded of my barrenness by a child I helped to raise and it hurts. I did not choose to be barren. She also said that I am the one who divorced my husband. They say I left him because I wanted freedom and to enjoy myself."

She said at times, Mercy team up with her daughter, Lucia, to insult her.

"Mercy teams up with Lucia to insult me in the presence of her friends. Lucia is very disrespectful as she also insults me in front of her four children who have different fathers.

"They also invite their friends to humiliate me. They gang up to insult me. I am always in tears. I thought my parents' house could be my sanctuary, but it is now my torture chamber," said Emmanuela.

Emmanuela also said Lucia is using the house as a brothel and charges US$3 for a session.

"I am now used to seeing sex workers at every corner of the house. The women can have sex even in the toilet, the lounge and at times on my bed. They force me to sleep on the floor while hearing noise from their sexual encounters. Used condoms are strewn all over the house. I do not have anyone to turn to," she said.

Mr Chipato granted the protection order in Emmanuela's favour.

He said the order will be valid for a lifetime.

The order also bars the respondents from using the house as a brothel.

Source - The ManicaPost

Must Read

Bigwig dumps MDC

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Not yet uhuru in Mzansi, for sure

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's bussed crowds going invade Mashonaland Central

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

3 hrs ago | 545 Views

Zimbabwe central bank owes over $4bn for food, fuel supply

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Journalism is not a crime'

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Brick by brick, a country is built by its owners'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Zimbabwe voters' roll searchable, analysable'

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Vapostori endorse Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Sex worker's ngozi surfaces 50 years later

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

16 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

16 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

16 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

16 hrs ago | 551 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

17 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mutumwa Mawere seeks to bar Mnangagwa from running for Zimbabwean Presidency

17 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Ramaphosa agrees he will arrest Putin if he ever sets foot in SA

18 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zanu-PF trying to win via the back door

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

CCC MP candidate to push for laws against deindustrialisation

18 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa's supporters torch headman's home

18 hrs ago | 1278 Views

CCC candidate wins election disqualification appeal

19 hrs ago | 836 Views

Kasukuwere will return to Zimbabwe as soon as his security is assured

19 hrs ago | 638 Views

ZEC keeps 4 types of voters rolls

19 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court faces a stern litmus credibility test on 26 July

21 Jul 2023 at 08:01hrs | 2356 Views

Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

21 Jul 2023 at 07:58hrs | 900 Views

'If Zimdollar is abandoned markets and financial institutions will recover'

21 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1976 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

21 Jul 2023 at 07:54hrs | 903 Views

'Criminals around Mnangagwa are not useful'

21 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 3144 Views

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

21 Jul 2023 at 06:40hrs | 4512 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

21 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 2804 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

21 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 2607 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

21 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 507 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian documents

21 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 476 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

21 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 486 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

21 Jul 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1081 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

21 Jul 2023 at 06:32hrs | 596 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

21 Jul 2023 at 06:32hrs | 332 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

21 Jul 2023 at 06:31hrs | 177 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

21 Jul 2023 at 06:31hrs | 161 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

21 Jul 2023 at 06:31hrs | 451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days