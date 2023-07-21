Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sex worker's ngozi surfaces 50 years later

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Nyanga family is living in fear of a vengeful spirit that claims to be a sex worker who was murdered 50 years ago by the family's patriarch.

The spirit, which speaks through various possessed family members of the Muusha family, says it will not rest until it is appeased.

The spirit identifies itself as Elizabeth Ncube, a sex worker from Chiredzi, who was working in Bulawayo before being murdered by Moses Muusha over a payment dispute.

The matter appeared before Acting Chief Saunyama's court recently.

During the court session, Moses Muusha who had for months been insisting that he has nothing to do with the avenging spirit that is haunting his family shocked the gallery when he confessed.

The man also revealed that after killing Ncube in 1968, he was convicted by the courts and served his time in prison.

"I was a young man and did not know what I was doing back then. We were both drunk and the sex worker had denied me her services after she had collected her payment. I hit her once and she fell to her death," he said.

However, the man claimed that he doubted the spirit's genuineness and accused his first wife of conniving with her children to stage-manage the possessions.

"I strongly feel that someone from my family unearthed my dirty past and exposed it. They connived and started stage-managing spiritual possessions so that they milk me of my wealth.

"If it is indeed Elizabeth's avenging spirit, then it should also possess my second wife's daughters and granddaughters and not just those from my first wife. I think my first wife is working in cahoots with her daughters and grandchildren to dupe me," said the polygamist who is no longer in good books with his first wife.

At least five of the Muusha granddaughters have stopped attending school due to the manifestations as they become violent each time they are possessed.

When the spirit manifests on any of the girls, they start banging their heads on the ground, thereby endangering their lives.

As a result, the orphaned girls who are in the custody of their grandmother are always bound by chains so that they do not injure themselves during their daily manifestations.

Upon orders from Acting Chief Saunyama, the family consulted traditional healers and all claimed that it was Ncube's spirit that needs appeasement.

It seems to be double trouble for the family as they also claim to be haunted by another vengeful spirit which is also seeking justice and appeasement.

The spirit of Josphat Mukunje is manifesting on three minor girls from the same family, while alleging that the girls' grandfather, Moses Muusha, murdered Mukunje in Chipinge two decades ago.

Muusha's first wife, Tambudzai Muusha, said both spirits are demanding compensation.

"At first it was just Mukunje's spirit manifesting on three of my granddaughters. My husband denied any knowledge of the avenging spirit. He distanced himself from Mukunje's death .

"The chief asked us to consult traditional healers. When we did that, Ncube's spirit started manifesting on two more of my granddaughters. I never knew that my husband had killed a woman in Bulawayo and is an ex-convict.

"I was so devastated and shocked and for him to insist that this is being stage-managed when our granddaughters had to drop out of school is saddening. Moses (Muusha) will not budge because it is not affecting him directly. He does not care about his grandchildren's welfare and future because he has several others," said the elderly woman.

Hailing from Chipinge, the Muusha family has stayed in Nyanga for decades after Moses migrated to the area in search of greener pastures.

However, Mukunje's avenging spirit alleges that Muusha relocated to Nyanga, fleeing from his sins in Chipinge.

When they appeared before the community court, Moses was adamant that his granddaughters are faking the manifestations. However, this did not go down well with the late Mukunje's spirit which manifested on one of his granddaughters and spoke in fluent Ndau.

"Do you want to dare me Moses? Appease my family or risk being wiped out as a family. There will be no trace of the Muusha family in Nyanga in a year if you continue denying killing me in Chipinge. I will keep working with Ncube whom you also killed and eventually, every Muusha family member will be ill or dead," said the spirit.

The matter was adjourned to a later date.

Source - The ManicaPost

Must Read

Bigwig dumps MDC

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Not yet uhuru in Mzansi, for sure

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa's bussed crowds going invade Mashonaland Central

3 hrs ago | 515 Views

Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

3 hrs ago | 547 Views

Zimbabwe central bank owes over $4bn for food, fuel supply

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Journalism is not a crime'

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

'Brick by brick, a country is built by its owners'

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

'Zimbabwe voters' roll searchable, analysable'

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Vapostori endorse Mnangagwa?

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Family house turned into brothel

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

15 hrs ago | 550 Views

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

16 hrs ago | 1514 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

16 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

16 hrs ago | 337 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

16 hrs ago | 1818 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

16 hrs ago | 555 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

16 hrs ago | 551 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

16 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

16 hrs ago | 165 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

16 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

17 hrs ago | 171 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

17 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mutumwa Mawere seeks to bar Mnangagwa from running for Zimbabwean Presidency

17 hrs ago | 2248 Views

Ramaphosa agrees he will arrest Putin if he ever sets foot in SA

18 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Zanu-PF trying to win via the back door

18 hrs ago | 686 Views

CCC MP candidate to push for laws against deindustrialisation

18 hrs ago | 203 Views

Chamisa's supporters torch headman's home

18 hrs ago | 1278 Views

CCC candidate wins election disqualification appeal

19 hrs ago | 836 Views

Kasukuwere will return to Zimbabwe as soon as his security is assured

19 hrs ago | 638 Views

ZEC keeps 4 types of voters rolls

19 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe's Supreme Court faces a stern litmus credibility test on 26 July

21 Jul 2023 at 08:01hrs | 2356 Views

Pan-African Parliament now a playground for 'discredited' Zanu PF-linked bigwigs

21 Jul 2023 at 07:58hrs | 900 Views

'If Zimdollar is abandoned markets and financial institutions will recover'

21 Jul 2023 at 07:56hrs | 1976 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist thought UK visa will make Zimbabweans authority let him in?

21 Jul 2023 at 07:54hrs | 903 Views

'Criminals around Mnangagwa are not useful'

21 Jul 2023 at 07:00hrs | 3144 Views

CIO boss accused of ordering hit on wife's competitor

21 Jul 2023 at 06:40hrs | 4512 Views

Kasukuwere's fate imminent

21 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 2804 Views

Chamisa invades Zanu-PF hunting ground

21 Jul 2023 at 06:39hrs | 2607 Views

Zimbabwe police should not be cowed

21 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 507 Views

Deported Nigerian journalist who wanted to enter Zimbabwe was using Ghananian documents

21 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 476 Views

Private firm takes over online border management

21 Jul 2023 at 06:38hrs | 486 Views

Soldier forges prescriptions, claims $23 quadrillion

21 Jul 2023 at 06:32hrs | 1081 Views

Zinara takes the blame for poor state of Victoria Falls road

21 Jul 2023 at 06:32hrs | 596 Views

Bosso coach cries foul over Chirinda

21 Jul 2023 at 06:32hrs | 332 Views

Mnangagwa launches ZimAfro T10

21 Jul 2023 at 06:31hrs | 177 Views

Exposing Western duplicity over criminal law amendment

21 Jul 2023 at 06:31hrs | 161 Views

Beer smuggling rife at BF

21 Jul 2023 at 06:31hrs | 451 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days