Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS will seek to maintain their spot at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League when they clash with Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

The Bulawayo giants lead with 31 points while Manica Diamonds sit on position three on the log table with 26 points as they target to close the gap at the top.

On the second spot is Ngezi Platinum Stars who slumped in their last two games, picking up a point from a possible six and are on 27 points as they travel to Nyamhunga, where they date Cranborne Bullets.

Dynamos and FC Platinum are also in the chase on the fourth and fifth spots, with 25 points apiece.

The Glamour Boys are away to Green Fuel at Gibbo tomorrow after hosting Chicken Inn at BF in their last game while FC Platinum who also have faltered in their last two games, are on the road to Hwange on the same day.

Highlanders, eyeing their first league title in 17 years, are banking on the 12th man with coach Baltemar Brito calling on the fans to fill up BF tomorrow.

"From us and the boys, we make a call to our supporters because we know the boys are more than serious and are working hard; they are putting good dynamics at training.

"For us to be together on it, we need the fans and this game is not more important than the other ones but it is a game that we feel the fans should come and really prove that they are behind the team. We would like to see the 22 000-capacity full and if it is possible we would like to invite our fans to create a hashtag #22000capacitytogether we can. We hope we do it together," Brito said.

Midfielder Melikhaya Ncube has come of age for the Bulawayo giants, scoring the important goals for Highlanders, who are yet to lose a game in 15 outings.

His solitary goal saw off Herentals at Mandava last weekend, with Bosso having the edge and scoring their goals from set-pieces rather than in open play.

But they will not have it on a silver platter against the Jairos Tapera-coached Manica Diamonds who last weekend beat Cranborne Bullets to keep up the chase.

Source - newsday

