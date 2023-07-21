Latest News Editor's Choice


Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A COMMERCIAL sex worker has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for being intimate with a teenage boy.

Mercy Chisiyo (20) of Lion's Den, Chinhoyi was, however, spared a custodial term after Chinhoyi Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki commuted the sentence to 210 hours of community service.

The complainant in the matter was a male minor aged 15 from Shackleton suburb, Chinhoyi.

State case, led by prosecutor Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, was that on June 23 this year, the complainant proceeded to Mukanya Bar situated at Murereka, Lion's Den intending to attend a musical show.

While at the joint, he met Chisiyo, who was milling around soliciting for clients and the two agreed to have a sex romp for a US$5 fee.

Following negotiations, the boy surrendered his Huawei cellphone promising that he would get it the following day upon paying the US$5 he owed.

The accused person took the complainant to her room at Murereka, where they had protected sex.

On June 25, 2023, the boy approached the hooker and paid the outstanding money, but she refused to give him back the gadget which led complainant to make a police report.

It was at the police station that it was discovered accused person had violated the law by having sexual intercourse with a young person below 16 years of age.

Court ruled Chisiyo acted unlawfully.

Source - NewZimbabwe

