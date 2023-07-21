Bigwig dumps MDC

News / Local

by Jonathan Moyo

MOVEMENT for Democratic Change (MDC) national secretary for Information and Publicity Mr Witness Dube has resigned and left the party.Mr Dube who has been a member of the main opposition since it's formative years in 1999, wrote to the party president Senator Douglas Mwonzora announcing his resignation and subsequent termination of his membership, telling him that he has found a new political party that he will be serving henceforth."Dear MDC President and the MDC family at large, please accept this letter as formal notification that I am resigning from my position as the party's National Secretary for Information and Publicity with immediate effect. I also wish to terminate my membership of the party which I have held since 11 November 1999, also with immediate effect.I am grateful for having been a member of the party from the lowest to its highest organ which opened my global view of the politics of service and sacrifice. My current portfolio taught me a lot about the Zimbabwean political leadership question, and the opportunities available for working for and supporting development in our country while insulating future generations from repeating our past mistakes and recycling our past pains."I wish the party and it's leadership well in their future endeavours. Regrettably there will be nothing more I can do to wrap up my duties as I will be joining a new political home which I am looking forward to instantly serving with the best and all of my abilities," reads Mr Dube's letter of resignation.Contacted, Mr Dube said he will soon be making public his reasons for stepping down from his position and the party."I can't talk now, especially not today. Just wait a day or two," he said.Mr Dube's resignation comes barely a day after another opposition party member Mr Edmore Gomba a Democratic Opposition Party (DOP) National Assembly candidate for the Bulawayo South Constituency withdrew his candidature and vowed to rally behind the ruling party candidate Cde Raj Modi in the August 23 harmonised elections.