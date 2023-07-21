ZEC has no legal obligation to to issue out a voters' roll in Excel

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission says it has no legal obligation to issue out a voters' roll "in Excel or printable formats known to have compromised security features".Zec says the recently released roll is actually analysable, contrary to opposition complaints."It is for this reason why Zec has issued out the voters' roll in its current format. There is nowhere in the Act where it is stated that the roll should be in Excel or printable formats known to have compromised security features," says chief elections officer Utloile Silaigwana.Opposition parties have complained that Zec issued out to candidates a voters' roll that is neither searchable nor analysable, saying this is unlawful. They accuse Zec of behaving like a partisan political player in the electoral contest, rather than an impartial referee.