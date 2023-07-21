Latest News Editor's Choice


CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Resident Magistrate Takudzwa Gwazemba has turned down an application by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) to overturn a Police directive prohibiting them from holding two road shows. The judgment was handed down yesterday.

Police cleared CCC president Nelson Chamisa rally to be held at Dulibadzimu Stadium on Sunday but declined the party permission to hold two road shows on Friday and Saturday advertising the rally.

Magistrate Gwazemba ruled that CCC can advertise the rally through other means like posters and advertising in the media.

Police Officer Commanding Beitbridge District Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo did not grant CCC permission to hold the road shows arguing that the business community has expressed fear in a stakeholders' engagement meeting.

Ironically the business community consulted for the road shows comprised of three Zanu-PF candidates.

The Nyongo chaired meeting was attended by Zanu-PF Beitbridge Urban Ward 2 candidate Felix Venge, Beitbridge rural Ward 15 candidate Oscar Chiromo who was represented by the party's 2018 Ward 6 urban losing candidate Abia Chikondo and Gabriel Manganda who is a well-known Zanu-PF member. Rally conveners Emmanuel Takutaku and Nicholas Tsvanhu attended the meeting on behalf of their party.

"This office has reservations towards the holding of the two notified events basing on unresolved fears raised by the business community in a stakeholders' engagement meeting held in terms of Section 8 of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act, Chapter11:23 on July 13, 2023 and information on oath stressing on fears associated with political campaign processions," reads a letter signed by Nyongo dated July 18, 2023.

Source - The Mirror

