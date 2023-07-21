Latest News Editor's Choice


'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Pseudo data analysts, Team Pachedu, has recently found itself under fire from political commentators for alleging that the voters roll for the upcoming elections is not up to date.

Critics argue that these allegations are causing unwarranted tension in the country ahead of the critical elections.

'Zanu-PF-linked' political commentators argue that Team Pachedu has no legal mandate to make assertions regarding the voters roll as they did not receive a copy from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The commission had provided the soft copy of the voters roll to candidates, not to organizations like Team Pachedu.

"It's not within their purview to comment on the voters roll. Their assertions could create a perception of bias and potentially undermine the integrity of the electoral process," said political analyst, Dr. Takunda Moyo.

The ZEC has remained transparent, providing candidates with the updated voters roll.

Its mandate does not extend to sharing electoral material with non-participating entities, a factor that further weakens Team Pachedu's position.

Dr Moyo further insinuated that Team Pachedu might be creating a contentious atmosphere to pre-emptively contest the election results, considering their affiliations with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

"Team Pachedu is known to be sympathetic to the CCC. This move suggests they may be laying the groundwork to dispute the results should the CCC lose," added Dr. Moyo.

Meanwhile, ZEC has reassured the nation of its commitment to conducting transparent and credible elections, urging all stakeholders to adhere to the legal provisions governing the electoral process.

As the elections draw near, it is imperative for all involved to respect the mandate of the ZEC and support its efforts in delivering free, fair, and credible elections.


Source - hararepost
More on: #Pachedu, #ZEC, #Roll

