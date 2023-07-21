Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Varakashi4ED have attacked the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa for vowing to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle once he comes into power.

In a statement, today, Varakashi4ED highlighted that they would intensify their efforts to lambast Chamisa and his opposition party following his declaration on the land reform reversal.

"As Varakashi4ED, we are resolutely against such unpatriotic and toxic agendas and we have intensified kurakasha (to hit) such mhandu (enemy) on social media, ground and ballot box. We will vote against Chamisa and his political outfit, CCC to prevent the reversal of the gains of the liberation struggle.

"We will vigorously vote for President ED Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF who are seized with entrenching the gains of the liberation struggle," reads the statement.

Varakashi4ED commended the developmental projects being implemented by President Mnangagwa.

"We are highly pleased by EDWORKS across all sectors including the Agriculture sector where EDWORKS have yielded bumper harvests of maize, tobacco, wheat and national food security. Any agenda to reverse the Land Reform is therefore outrageously counter-revolutionary and counter-productive and we are seized with crushing such," reads the statement.

Varakashi4ED further highlighted that people voted for Zanu-PF because of its ideology and its steadfastness to protect the gains of our independence.

"Voting for Zanu-PF is intact protecting the gains of our liberation as well as our independence and sovereignty, so anyone who preaches any other gospel that is not centered on protecting the gains of our hard earned independence is totally an enemy of the masses and we condemn such utterances made by perennial loser Chamisa," reads the statement.

On 16 July 2023, Chamisa addressed his rally in Gweru where he announced that he would reverse Zimbabwe`s Land Reform if he happens to get into power.

Source - hararepost
More on: #Varakashi4ED, #CCC, #Land

Comments

Inyathi plot for slae


Must Read

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

1 hr ago | 72 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

3 hrs ago | 513 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

4 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

The curious case of Chicken Inn: Unraveling the Chicken Conspiracy

4 hrs ago | 1315 Views

Nyanga family tormented by thigh vendor's avenging spirit killed 50 years ago by their polygamist father

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Suicide now associated with cyber-bullying

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Kasukuwere charms Zapu

4 hrs ago | 527 Views

David Coltart lying to international audiences to impress CCC Harare

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

ZEC has no legal obligation to to issue out a voters' roll in Excel

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Bigwig dumps MDC

8 hrs ago | 898 Views

Not yet uhuru in Mzansi, for sure

9 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa's bussed crowds going invade Mashonaland Central

10 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Sex worker jailed for bedding teenage boy

10 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Zimbabwe central bank owes over $4bn for food, fuel supply

10 hrs ago | 431 Views

Bosso invites fans to Diamonds polishing event at BF

10 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Journalism is not a crime'

10 hrs ago | 137 Views

'Brick by brick, a country is built by its owners'

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

'Zimbabwe voters' roll searchable, analysable'

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Vapostori endorse Mnangagwa?

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Sex worker's ngozi surfaces 50 years later

10 hrs ago | 542 Views

Family house turned into brothel

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa to cap 1 000 Beitbridge graduates

10 hrs ago | 139 Views

Father kills daughter (7) for soiling herself

22 hrs ago | 599 Views

Ramaphosa wants to destabilise BRICS

23 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Man arrested for stealing $4 gold

23 hrs ago | 486 Views

Mother and son up for unlawful possession of dagga

23 hrs ago | 373 Views

Chamisa feasts on ZANU PF territory

23 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Man dies in hospital following beer-brawl

23 hrs ago | 613 Views

Armed robbers steal guns

23 hrs ago | 643 Views

DOP candidate withdraws, throws weight behind Raj Modi

23 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chiefs ask for diplomatic passports

23 hrs ago | 188 Views

CCC polling agent kidnapped, released

23 hrs ago | 366 Views

Mutoko man faces bestiality charges

23 hrs ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe sugar estates to be sold to Tanzania's Kagera Sugar

23 hrs ago | 358 Views

Mutumwa Mawere seeks to bar Mnangagwa from running for Zimbabwean Presidency

24 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Ramaphosa agrees he will arrest Putin if he ever sets foot in SA

21 Jul 2023 at 16:40hrs | 1349 Views

Zanu-PF trying to win via the back door

21 Jul 2023 at 16:35hrs | 758 Views

CCC MP candidate to push for laws against deindustrialisation

21 Jul 2023 at 16:27hrs | 215 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days