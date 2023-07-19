Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF outgoing member of Parliament for Mazowe South and former Energy and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi has come out in defence of outspoken dancehall chanter-Winky D at a time he is having a run-in with the authorities for his political and socially conscious music.Winky D's music is reported to have been banned on state -owned radio stations and also on the public broadcaster ZBC. Speaking on a local podcast, Chasi, a public admirer of Winky D said those who don't like the political connotations in Winky D's music should simply not listen to his music."I took the time to listen to his music, I like his music but I have never met him (Winky D)," he said."I also love poetry and literature, so when people start making these criticisms, I take the time to listen and ask myself if there is a problem."A musician is a product of their material condition, they sing about what they interact with, where they come from in the ghetto — their troubles and tribulations."To be honest, I was surprised at what the whole hullabaloo is about."The former minister added that musicians and writers should not be censored."I don't think musicians and writers should be interfered with in their freedoms to create. ljipita (Winky D's song) once stirred controversy but for me Egypt (ljipita) represents a desirable state of affairs, a promised land," he said."I think sometimes we blow things out of the correct way that they should be moving and I am glad the deputy minister (Tino Machakaire) spoke about it."I love Winky D's music and I don't think he has done anything wrong and let us not hinder people from creativity, I have sung songs myself and I wouldn't want someone to come and tell me how I should sing.""Let people write and sing what they want, it's their constitutional right, musical taste is not universal, let people sample what they want and if you don't like someone's music don't listen to them."Recently Chasi pleaded to meet the dancehall chanter.Chasi's plea was laced in a congratulatory message on Twitter.Winky D was named the best African entertainer at the recently held International Reggae and world music awards in Jamaica.Winky D shrugged off competition from Nigerian Patoranking, Star Zee (Sierra Leone), Shatta Wale (Ghana), and Ghanaian Stoneboy.The award comes at a time when he was snubbed from local awards ceremonies."Nhai pane anga ndisvitsewo kuna Winky D. Ndiri kuda kunoita makorokoto. Two minutes chete. Hapana chimwe chandiri kuda. Never set my eyes on the guy at all. I am just so happy," posted Chasi.In his message to his fans, Winky D acknowledged that he was under persecution and torment from the state."Being recognised by our wider music community reaffirms the universal nature of heartfelt music and its unshaken ability to bring humanity together, regardless of diverse beliefs and superficial differences," he said."This award is particularly poignant as it has been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and adversity, thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate, uplift and inspire."