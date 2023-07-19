Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu-PF outgoing member of Parliament for Mazowe South and former Energy and Power Development minister Fortune Chasi has come out in defence of outspoken dancehall chanter-Winky D at a time he is having a run-in with the authorities for his political and socially conscious music.

Winky D's music is reported to have been banned on state -owned radio stations and also on the public broadcaster ZBC. Speaking on a local podcast, Chasi, a public admirer of Winky D said those who don't like the political connotations in Winky D's music should simply not listen to his music.

"I took the time to listen to his music, I like his music but I have never met him (Winky D)," he said.

"I also love poetry and literature, so when people start making these criticisms, I take the time to listen and ask myself if there is a problem.

"A musician is a product of their material condition, they sing about what they interact with, where they come from in the ghetto — their troubles and tribulations.

"To be honest, I was surprised at what the whole hullabaloo is about."

The former minister added that musicians and writers should not be censored.

"I don't think musicians and writers should be interfered with in their freedoms to create. ljipita (Winky D's song) once stirred controversy but for me Egypt (ljipita) represents a desirable state of affairs, a promised land," he said.

"I think sometimes we blow things out of the correct way that they should be moving and I am glad the deputy minister (Tino Machakaire) spoke about it.

"I love Winky D's music and I don't think he has done anything wrong and let us not hinder people from creativity, I have sung songs myself and I wouldn't want someone to come and tell me how I should sing."

"Let people write and sing what they want, it's their constitutional right, musical taste is not universal, let people sample what they want and if you don't like someone's music don't listen to them."

Recently Chasi pleaded to meet the dancehall chanter.

Chasi's plea was laced in a congratulatory message on Twitter.

Winky D was named the best African entertainer at the recently held International Reggae and world music awards in Jamaica.

Winky D shrugged off competition from Nigerian Patoranking, Star Zee (Sierra Leone), Shatta Wale (Ghana), and Ghanaian Stoneboy.

The award comes at a time when he was snubbed from local awards ceremonies.

"Nhai pane anga ndisvitsewo kuna Winky D. Ndiri kuda kunoita makorokoto. Two minutes chete. Hapana chimwe chandiri kuda. Never set my eyes on the guy at all. I am just so happy," posted Chasi.

In his message to his fans, Winky D acknowledged that he was under persecution and torment from the state.

"Being recognised by our wider music community reaffirms the universal nature of heartfelt music and its unshaken ability to bring humanity together, regardless of diverse beliefs and superficial differences," he said.

"This award is particularly poignant as it has been presented to us during a period of intense challenges and adversity, thank you and may the music continue its mission to educate, uplift and inspire."

Source - Newsday

Must Read

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

1 hr ago | 93 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 279 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

4 hrs ago | 750 Views

Mnangagwa chases Kasukuwere's shadow

5 hrs ago | 755 Views

Soldiers dish out Zanu-PF regalia

5 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa's draconian law challenged in court

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Scott Sakupwanya's flamboyant campaign under the spotlight

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

Chamisa acts on 'bogus' double candidates

5 hrs ago | 305 Views

Zanu-PF violence victims speak out

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Court warns scorned woman

5 hrs ago | 132 Views

Mliswa case postponed

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Man seeks protection from wife

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Smelly Dube inducted into African Leaders Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 55 Views

Bulawayo Mayor pours vitriol on Coltart

5 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mnangagwa dishes cash, cars to ZPRA, Zanla stalwarts

5 hrs ago | 222 Views

Zimbabwe govt to ensure peaceful polls, claims Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Vote ED to ensure development continuity, says Chiwenga

5 hrs ago | 34 Views

'Victoria Falls Bridge structurally safe’

5 hrs ago | 37 Views

More than 600,000 e-passports issued to date

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Gems face English test

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Over 300 election observers accredited

5 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zimbabwe ballot printing on course

5 hrs ago | 84 Views

30% of marriages collapse within five years

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo needs urgent cleansing, says Coltart

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa wishes to shame foreign observer missions 'wishing for violence'

5 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zanu-PF will win resoundingly, party chair claims

17 hrs ago | 548 Views

Chamisa's MP candidates' legal woes mount

17 hrs ago | 1746 Views

ZMC concerned by lapse in ethical and professional journalism by some registered media houses

17 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dembare defaults to factory settings, back to losing ways

18 hrs ago | 445 Views

Zimbabwe listed as world's second largest beef consumer

20 hrs ago | 1547 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League Boss preaches peace

20 hrs ago | 400 Views

Varakashi4ED attack CCC agenda of 'reversing the land reform'

21 hrs ago | 528 Views

'Team Pachedu's voters roll claims stir unnecessary tensions'

21 hrs ago | 386 Views

Teacher given ultimatum to resign from CSC over Zanu-PF links

21 hrs ago | 938 Views

CCC legislator 'forced' to wear Zanu-PF regalia

21 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kariba Dam rehabilitation project is now 67% complete

21 hrs ago | 161 Views

CCC's bid to hold road show blocked by court

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

Law firm to sponsor disadvantaged NUST student

22 hrs ago | 271 Views

US$87,500 exhibits disappear from Zimbabwe police custody

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Chamisa's broke candidates send out begging bowl

23 hrs ago | 887 Views

Chamisa's CCC and Zanu-PF fail to unveil manifestos

23 hrs ago | 238 Views

Is Mnangagwa the most unpopular Zimbabwe leader since independence?

23 hrs ago | 334 Views

E-passport Offices at Concession are a pleasure to visit

23 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Mpilo Hospital in sorry state'

23 hrs ago | 389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days