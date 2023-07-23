Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Zanu-PF local government candidate and war veteran Ivan Mbengo has pleaded for tolerance ahead of elections to achieve multiparty democracy.

The Mutare Urban ward 11 candidate, Mbengo spoke on Saturday during a meet your candidate Press discussion hosted by TellZim News at a hotel in Mutare.

This was after Zanu-PF youths stormed the venue and chased away Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Mutare Central constituency candidate, Brian James from the meeting.

James, who was accompanied by Mutasa South CCC candidate Regai Tunga, left the venue.

Zanu-PF Mutasa South candidate Misheck Mugadza had a torrid time trying to control the ruling party youths who were intent on attacking James.

Charging at James, a Zanu-PF youth identified as Mahobho said: "Go back to your mother and father's homeland in England. If James does not leave then the meeting will not proceed."

According to Zanu-PF insiders, the youths who disrupted the meeting were reportedly bussed to the hotel by the ruling party aspiring legislator for Mutare Central Esau Mupfumi.

Mbengo commended the media for giving all political parties a platform to sell their ideas under one roof.

"After a lot of bloodshed, we came up with a multiparty democracy because the Smith regime was a one-party minority which did not serve the majority.

"One of the pillars of democracy is the media, hence there must be freedom of expression, freedom of assembly and freedom of speech. Another pillar is the existence of opposition parties. They do not only exist but they must exercise their rights to exist," Mbengo said.

He noted that during the Smith regime, there were very few media organisations which only catered for the white minority.

"There were not many political parties which could discuss issues like this on a roundtable. It was a closed system which could not allow black people to access information.

"I would like to thank the media for promoting discussions about governance issues in our nation. This did not come on a silver platter and there was a lot of bloodshed for us to participate in these elections. Zimbabwe is for all," Mbengo said.

He challenged the nation to pay tribute to fallen war veterans by ensuring a true multiparty democracy which serves every citizen.

Democratic Union of Zimbabwe senate candidate for Manicaland Gilbert Kapara, said there was need for a national healing process since the Gukurahundi atrocities that happened in Matebeleland.

"Justice has not been served since 1983. That Gukurahundi issue must be resolved once and for all. If we are to push for that healing process, victims must be compensated," Kapara said.

He attacked the Executive for interfering with the work of judicial officers.

"There must be no interference with the justice sector as we are seeing now and the judicial officers must act independently without influence from the Executive. The rule of law must prevail," Kapara said.

Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days