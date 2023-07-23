Latest News Editor's Choice


Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

by Staff reporter
A 36-YEAR-OLD man appeared at Harare Magistrates Court on Friday charged with obstructing the course of justice for allegedly hiding a vehicle bought through proceeds of an armed robbery.

Shadreck Maroya appeared before magistrate Munashe Chibanda who remanded him to today for bail application.

Allegations are that on June 30, 2023 Jonathan Tembo who is brother-in-law to the accused person was arrested on a charge of armed robbery which occurred at Satguru Travels, Eastgate, Harare.

It is alleged that Tembo had revealed that he got US$10 000 as his share from the robbery and that he used the money to buy a commuter omnibus which he left in the custody of Maroya. Maroya allegedly hid the vehicle at a friend's house in Madokero from where it was recovered.

