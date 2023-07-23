Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) says it has suspended nine employees deployed at various tollgates for fraudulent activities.

In an internal communique from the risk and loss control unit to members of staff seen by this publication, the organisation said through a mix of risk and loss control operations, the unit picked suspicious conduct at some tolling sites.

Zinara's head of corporate communication and marketing Tsungie Manyeza confirmed the development.

 "As a rejuvenating brand, the new Zinara is leaving no stone unturned in flushing out all forms of vices that negatively impact our revenue collection mandate. The strengthening of our controls is fast yielding results in plugging revenue leakages in our systems," Manyeza said.

"We are taking a hardline stance against all forms of fraud and we have a robust procedure in place to close off the loopholes. Meanwhile, our partnership with Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission in the forming of the integrity committee has also yielded positive results whose rolehas gone a long way in plugging leakages."

She encouraged stakeholders to assist in plugging revenue leakages and reporting suspicious transactions.

"We aim to improve customer experience at all levels of our operations and we always encourage customers to get receipts as proof of payment for all the transactions they do. We also encourage them to check that the motor vehicle details on their receipts are correct," Manyeza said.

Zinara has been on an aggressive rebranding drive which has led to an improved corporate governance culture.

Last week, Zinara held its 6th annual general meeting where the Transport and Infrastructural Development minister Felix Mhona implored the agency to work with various stakeholders including the media to root out corruption.

The organisation said transparency and accountability were part of its new culture.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

49 mins ago | 166 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

52 mins ago | 126 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

56 mins ago | 224 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

3 hrs ago | 894 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

3 hrs ago | 550 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

3 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

3 hrs ago | 141 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gems fail English test

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe election offers regime a last chance to end financial isolation

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Bossolona still unbeaten at 16 games

16 hrs ago | 768 Views

Why ridicule Witness Dube when you welcomed Thokozani Khuphe?

17 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter, says Judge

17 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Fresh cases of Zanu-PF terror emerge

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

CCC petitions Zec over Gutu Zanu-PF violence

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

17 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Police hunt teen killer

17 hrs ago | 490 Views

Man found Dead on street

17 hrs ago | 419 Views

Form 3 pupil killed at nightclub

17 hrs ago | 308 Views

6 bash driver, steal truck

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Kasukuwere's nomination was invalid'

18 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

22 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

22 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

22 hrs ago | 561 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

23 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

23 Jul 2023 at 08:58hrs | 985 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

23 Jul 2023 at 08:42hrs | 5051 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

23 Jul 2023 at 08:34hrs | 629 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

23 Jul 2023 at 08:31hrs | 463 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

23 Jul 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days