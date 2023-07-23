Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his Zanu-PF-led government has introduced a cocktail of economic reforms which have made it easy for the business community to invest.

He made the remarks at the official opening of the second National Economic Consultative Forum Infrastructure summit and expo held in Victoria Falls last Friday.

Mnangagwa said his government was willing to address all constraints affecting business.

The summit was held under the theme: Accelerating transport infrastructure development projects in Zimbabwe: Towards world-class transport network by 2030.

"My government has made numerous economic reforms. I have declared that Zimbabwe is open for business. In other words, Zimbabwe is open for making money and if you think there are still constraints in government policy for making money tell me, I will remove the constraints and you make money," Mnangagwa said.

He said businesses should utilise the local currency.

"I know there are people who do not like their currency. We should forgive them because they do not know. Let us all move away from talk shows but see the results. I would like to encourage all of you to play your part in coming up with responsive ideas to improve our infrastructure," Mnangagwa said.

He took a swipe at senior government officials who he said admired infrastructure in other countries while neglecting their own.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

49 mins ago | 168 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

52 mins ago | 126 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

57 mins ago | 226 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

3 hrs ago | 895 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

3 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 639 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

3 hrs ago | 312 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

3 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

3 hrs ago | 51 Views

Gems fail English test

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

3 hrs ago | 171 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

3 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

3 hrs ago | 21 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe election offers regime a last chance to end financial isolation

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Bossolona still unbeaten at 16 games

16 hrs ago | 769 Views

Why ridicule Witness Dube when you welcomed Thokozani Khuphe?

17 hrs ago | 1569 Views

Kasukuwere ceased to be a registered voter, says Judge

17 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Fresh cases of Zanu-PF terror emerge

17 hrs ago | 773 Views

CCC petitions Zec over Gutu Zanu-PF violence

17 hrs ago | 606 Views

Man whips 'cheating wife' to death

17 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Police hunt teen killer

17 hrs ago | 490 Views

Man found Dead on street

17 hrs ago | 419 Views

Form 3 pupil killed at nightclub

18 hrs ago | 308 Views

6 bash driver, steal truck

18 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Kasukuwere's nomination was invalid'

18 hrs ago | 887 Views

Zimbabwe's valid voters roll

22 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF bigwig says hands off Winky D

22 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Zanu-PF 'vandalises' CCC-linked projects

22 hrs ago | 561 Views

Nephew poisons grandmother (70)

23 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Can't continue to subject povo to sham elections to have their hopes crushed' argued Biti. He's doing exactly that, yet again

23 Jul 2023 at 08:58hrs | 985 Views

Zimbabwe's political landscape: Analising the past to shape a better future

23 Jul 2023 at 08:42hrs | 5051 Views

Rogue traffic enforcers undermining business in Zimbabwe

23 Jul 2023 at 08:34hrs | 629 Views

Mnangagwa and the death of Gukurahundi as a campaign trump card

23 Jul 2023 at 08:31hrs | 464 Views

Bulawayo sets tone for Chamisa's strategic ambiguity

23 Jul 2023 at 08:29hrs | 1839 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days