Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says his Zanu-PF-led government has introduced a cocktail of economic reforms which have made it easy for the business community to invest.He made the remarks at the official opening of the second National Economic Consultative Forum Infrastructure summit and expo held in Victoria Falls last Friday.Mnangagwa said his government was willing to address all constraints affecting business.The summit was held under the theme: Accelerating transport infrastructure development projects in Zimbabwe: Towards world-class transport network by 2030."My government has made numerous economic reforms. I have declared that Zimbabwe is open for business. In other words, Zimbabwe is open for making money and if you think there are still constraints in government policy for making money tell me, I will remove the constraints and you make money," Mnangagwa said.He said businesses should utilise the local currency."I know there are people who do not like their currency. We should forgive them because they do not know. Let us all move away from talk shows but see the results. I would like to encourage all of you to play your part in coming up with responsive ideas to improve our infrastructure," Mnangagwa said.He took a swipe at senior government officials who he said admired infrastructure in other countries while neglecting their own.