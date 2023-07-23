Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF supporters at the weekend sort to disturb a rally which was being addressed by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) national deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba in Bulawayo.This prompted the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency aspiring Member of Parliament (MP) to describe Zanu-PF as "a demon" which will be exorcised come August 23.Siziba was addressing a gathering after a youth soccer game in Sizinda, Bulawayo on Saturday when Zanu-PF supporters aboard a party-branded vehicle arrived and started playing loud music and dancing in the proximity of the gathering."We don't hate Zanu-PF, we will heal them from this demonic behaviour in the ballot box on August 23, because we will get in. They even know, yesterday (Friday) we were in the rural areas," Siziba said."The people of Zimbabwe are clear that they want change. It's not even political. People want to send their children to proper schools. They want water and electricity. They are crying for equipped and functional hospitals. Soldiers and police want money that has value. Teachers and nurses want proper salaries."He applauded the younger generation for playing an active role in politics."As you can see, the millennials are here with excitement. They play a major role and are significant in the demographic dividend of the voters roll."They are coming out to support the alternative led by president Nelson Chamisa. Midweek we are doing door-to-door and we are very happy with the progress so far," he said.Student activist Alwin Shopera said it was up to the youth to secure their future."We need to ensure that tomorrow we won't regret being bystanders. Even our children will ask us someday why we didn't make the change when we could have. So it's good to see our peers coming out in numbers," he added.