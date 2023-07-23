WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Chamisa in Beitbridge; The new border post has resulted in people paying high fees to use it. CCC will review fees & exempt Beitbridge locals from border fees. The project was given corruptly and will be looked at pic.twitter.com/8cVSSaJYPe — Zim Media Review (@ZimMediaReview) July 23, 2023

The US$300 million Beitbridge Border Post modernisation project has come under new scrutiny amid undercurrents of corruption and difficulties it has brought to the people and freight companies who now pay more to use the continent's busiest inland port of entry.Sources, critics and analysts have been questioning the whole project from the start: Why it was not tendered for in the first place? What model was used to refurbished it?How did Zimborders, which got the contract without tendering and then hired Raubex Group as the contractor, get the deal?Why was given to Zimborders in an opaque way and who is involved behind the scenes?If we pierce the corporate veil, are there relatives or political cronies of President Emmerson Mnangagwa involved?In that connection, what is the nature of the relationship between Mnangagwa and Zimborders chairman and excutive director Glynn Cohen?How about the costing of the project and value for money? Is there value for money in this?The new border facility looks relatively good, but the amount of money spent on it can't be justified or properly matched with the visibly low-cost structures on the ground.Opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa raised this issue during his weekend rally in Beitbridge.Previously Norton independent MP Temba Mliswa also raised the issue.Chamisa said there was some corruption involved in the big infrastructure development project.He also said the project has become a liability to the people in Beitbridge and commercial freight companies as it has resulted in extortionate fees or service charges increases.As a result of the exorbitantly high charges on the border, Zimbabwe's gateway from South Africa, some outraged transporters are now using the U$260 million Kazungula road and rail bridge across the Zambezi River between Botswana and Zambia.