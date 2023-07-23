Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Opposition leader Mr Chamisa and his Political Party CCC had a successful rally in Beitbridge. They had a few challenges with the PA systems but these were eventually resolved. As is our custom, we share drone pictures as well. pic.twitter.com/iTitGyD7Ed — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) July 23, 2023

The Zimbabwean government has now resorted to blatant disinformation, deception and lies to counter main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's tidal wave of support sweeping across the country ahead of the 23 August general elections.Government spokesman Nick Mangwana and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba are instrumental in the disinformation campaign.For instance, Mangwana posted a drone picture of Chamisa's Beitbridge rally purportedly showing that a thin crowd had attended, while the truth and reality is a massive crowd gathered for the rally.Mangwana's photo was taken before the crowd gathered and then posted as if it showed reality when it was in fact a distortion, a lie or gaslighting the public.Meanwhile, government's propaganda apparatus is also desperately trying to create an impression that Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are hugely popular by exaggeration numbers of bused crowds for the President at his rallies where mobilisation is largely through coercion, fear and vote-buying besides the party's traditional rural social base.