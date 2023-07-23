Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has now resorted to blatant disinformation, deception and lies to counter main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's tidal wave of support sweeping across the country ahead of the 23 August general elections.

Government spokesman Nick Mangwana and President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba are instrumental in the disinformation campaign.

For instance, Mangwana posted a drone picture of Chamisa's Beitbridge rally purportedly showing that a thin crowd had attended, while the truth and reality is a massive crowd gathered for the rally.

Mangwana's photo was taken before the crowd gathered and then posted as if it showed reality when it was in fact a distortion, a lie or gaslighting the public.

Meanwhile, government's propaganda apparatus is also  desperately trying to create an impression that Mnangagwa and Zanu PF are hugely popular by exaggeration numbers of bused crowds for the President at his rallies where mobilisation is largely through coercion, fear and vote-buying besides the party's traditional rural social base.




Source - online

