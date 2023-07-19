Malinga advises against begging

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Presidential advisor on disabilities Joshua Malinga has urged people with disabilities (PWDs) to grab available opportunities than survive on begging."There is a 15% quota reserved for all the people living with disabilities, please make use of that," Malinga said through Macnon Chirinzepi, a director in his office.Malinga made the remarks after donating bags of sorghum seed and maize to PWDs in Bulawayo."Also, let's ensure that all disabled children go to school; there are facilities in place such as the Basic Education Assistance module that are prepared to help your children go to school," he said."Let us do away with this thing of spending time in the streets begging."All people, including all those who are disabled should also be able to practice farming, which is why you are receiving these farming inputs."He added: "Do not sell these seeds. Let us go and practice our farming activities."If you are found selling these seeds you will be subjected to the full extent of the law."