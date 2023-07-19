News / Local
Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him
4 hrs ago | Views
Opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says President Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him in the past 7 years, despite his countless attempts to reach out to the Zanu PF strongman.
Chamisa says he wanted to share ideas with Mnangagwa on how best to govern Zimbabwe.
Addressing a campaign rally at Muchakata Business Centre in Masvingo, the opposition leader says the issue is not about grabbing power; it is about crafting the best proposition for the development and true liberation of Zimbabwe.
Chamisa outlined what he termed his "5 critical issues", including: Restoration of Zimbabwe's greatness; Value addition and beneficiation; Human capital development; Natural resources development, and restoration of dignity.
Chamisa says he wanted to share ideas with Mnangagwa on how best to govern Zimbabwe.
Chamisa outlined what he termed his "5 critical issues", including: Restoration of Zimbabwe's greatness; Value addition and beneficiation; Human capital development; Natural resources development, and restoration of dignity.
Source - online