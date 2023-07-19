30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Thirty passengers traveling on a Kakono bus company cheated death by a whisker this afternoon after the bus developed a mechanical fault that resulted in the steering wheel locking up and the bus veering off the road at the 43km peg along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road.The cause of the accident has not been established, however, the Victoria Falls to Bulawayo road is in a deplorable state.A news crew drove from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo at the weekend and encountered several scenes of breakdowns and accidents involving mainly smaller vehicles that would have failed to negotiate the potholes, especially in the face of oncoming traffic.In one of the accident scenes near Kenmaur, a team of mining engineers from a Chinese company survived death by a whisker when the double cab they were traveling on hit the left back of a Honda Fit whose driver had applied emergency brakes to avoid the impact of a huge pothole that cut across the road, witnesses said.This resulted in the double cab truck losing control, veering off the road, and rolling thrice. The driver reportedly sustained a fracture on the arm while one of the passengers sustained minor injuries and they were both rushed to St Luke’s Hospital, said one team member at the scene.More to follow....