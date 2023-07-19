Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Thirty passengers traveling on a Kakono bus company cheated death by a whisker this afternoon after the bus developed a mechanical fault that resulted in the steering wheel locking up and the bus veering off the road at the 43km peg along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road.
The cause of the accident has not been established, however, the Victoria Falls to Bulawayo road is in a deplorable state.

A news crew drove from Victoria Falls to Bulawayo at the weekend and encountered several scenes of breakdowns and accidents involving mainly smaller vehicles that would have failed to negotiate the potholes, especially in the face of oncoming traffic.

In one of the accident scenes near Kenmaur, a team of mining engineers from a Chinese company survived death by a whisker when the double cab they were traveling on hit the left back of a Honda Fit whose driver had applied emergency brakes to avoid the impact of a huge pothole that cut across the road, witnesses said.

This resulted in the double cab truck losing control, veering off the road, and rolling thrice. The driver reportedly sustained a fracture on the arm while one of the passengers sustained minor injuries and they were both rushed to St Luke’s Hospital, said one team member at the scene.


More to follow....

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

30 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

33 mins ago | 52 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

36 mins ago | 43 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

47 mins ago | 97 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

4 hrs ago | 984 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

8 hrs ago | 802 Views

Malinga advises against begging

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

8 hrs ago | 1554 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

8 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1585 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

8 hrs ago | 1639 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

9 hrs ago | 516 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi perhaps does not understand what a manifesto is

10 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

11 hrs ago | 913 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

11 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

12 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

13 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

13 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

13 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

13 hrs ago | 510 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

13 hrs ago | 214 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

13 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

13 hrs ago | 118 Views

Gems fail English test

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

13 hrs ago | 120 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

13 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

13 hrs ago | 463 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

14 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

14 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

14 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days