Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith (ZAOGA), through the instructions of Mai Guti, appoints Apostle Joe Guti as the new leader of the church.Announcing the appointment, Mai Guti told the congregation in a church service on Saturday that she appoints Apostle Joe Guti, The eldest son of Baba Ezekiel Guti, as the main leader of the church."These are the three apostles he left us and some of you may remember, he was saying when we were praying for him. He was saying why do you pray for me, so that I can do what. Because he knew he had built a strong foundation and he said but pray for these three apostles."Among the three apostles, here is the father", Mai Guti says while appointing Apostle Joe Guti as the new leader of ZAOGA FIF church.Apostle Joe Guti was operating as the National Executive Chairperson.Mai Guti also appoints two new bishops, who will also be part of the ZAOGA church leadership.Dr. Steve Simukai and Mishael Nyambo were the new bishop leaders selected. Archbishop Guti died on July 5, at the age of 100.The late Archbishop Ezekiel Guti's body arrived at the Robert Gabriel International Airport on Saturday from South Africa