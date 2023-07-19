LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean human lawyer Siphosami Malunga joined South Africa's Clemence Manyathela on Radio 702 to discuss the ever-sensitive Gukurahundi issue on African Genocides programme.Sipho is the son of former opposition PF Zapu MP and party stalwart Sydney Malunga who died in a mysterious car accident in 1994.Malunga, a fearless trenchant critic of the late ex-president Robert Mugabe, was declared a national hero at the time.As a son of one of the major political actors of time in the 1980s when Gukurahundi started in 1983, Sipho was in the coalface of the problem which directly affected his family and father who was arrested with many other senior party leaders and Zipramilitary commanders on false charges of plotting to overthrow government - treason.Using that tenuous pretext and desertions from the army by former Zipra guerrillas, the then prime minister Mugabe unleashed North Korean-trained soldiers to kill supporters of his biggest political rival Joshua Nkomo on a massive scale.The resultant massacre of 20 000 innocent civilians left an indelible traumatic mark of pain, suffering and bitterness on the part of the Ndebele-speaking victims in Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.The issue continues to shape and influence Zimbabwean society, politics and social or ethnic relations to this day.Listen to this podcast here: