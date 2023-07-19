Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe Republic Police has detained Voice Of America journalist Columbus Mavhunga over an incident involving a drone.

The police confirmed that investigations are being conducted in connection with a report of trespass and invasion of premises made at ZRP Waterfalls by IQRA Islamic Centre, Harare.

Mavhunga (51), is assisting the police with investigations after a Mevic 2 Pro model Lip drone which he was operating along Masotsha Ndlovu Way near Simon Ma7orodze Roari rammed onto the Islamic Centre's building and fell down.

A misunderstanding ensued resulting in the centre's administrator Pharoh Osward making a report to the police.
 
The police is also looking into allegations that the drone was not licenced by Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police urges individuals and institutions to ensure that they obtain licences to operate drones and engage neighbours if using drones for private purposes.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days