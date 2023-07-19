Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
The curtain finally comes down on the 2023 tobacco marketing season after nearly four months of record sales with the official closing ceremony now set for 31 July.

In a statement on Monday, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said final mop-up sales for the auction system would take place on August 30.

"After consultations with all stakeholders, the Board wishes to advise that the official date of closure for the 2023 auction floors is 31 July.

"However, growers will still be able to sell their auction tobacco through a mop-up sale. The final auction clean-up sales will be held on Wednesday 30 August 2023," it said.

The board however said selling of tobacco via the contract system would continue.

"Contract sales will continue to operate until such a time when individual contractors have fully received all their tobacco.

"The closure was approved by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka," said TIMB.

According to statistics released by the board on day 92 of sale, a total of 291.1 million kg of tobacco worth US$882.2 million had been sold at an average price of $3.03 per kilogramme.

Of the total volume of tobacco sold to date, 271.2 million kg were sold via the contract system while the remainder went under the hammer.

The record output of tobacco is a result of good rains and also because more farmers planted the crop.

Critics say the farmers are not benefitting as they should from Zimbabwe's tobacco boom, largely because of a contract system that locks them into unfavourable loans and prices, often with Chinese companies operating under the state-owned China National Tobacco Corporation, the largest cigarette maker in the world.

Under the contract system, China National Tobacco Corporation and its subsidiaries loan seeds, fertilisers, food and money to the Zimbabwean farmers.

The farmers, in turn, are obligated to sell their tobacco crop to those firms or their agents, who generally fix the price, although a regulatory body in Zimbabwe does provide a price guide.

At least 98 percent of the locally produced tobacco is, however, exported in semi-processed form and calls are growing for value to be added to the crop.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

36 mins ago | 65 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

38 mins ago | 47 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

49 mins ago | 100 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

1 hr ago | 172 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

2 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 517 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

4 hrs ago | 986 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

8 hrs ago | 803 Views

Malinga advises against begging

8 hrs ago | 531 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

8 hrs ago | 1556 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

8 hrs ago | 2339 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

8 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

8 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

9 hrs ago | 516 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

10 hrs ago | 364 Views

Ziyambi Ziyambi perhaps does not understand what a manifesto is

10 hrs ago | 515 Views

Zanu-PF resorts to blatant disinformation?

11 hrs ago | 913 Views

WATCH: Chamisa to review Zimborders contract

12 hrs ago | 851 Views

Zanla story on Salisbury fuel tanks is utter fiction

12 hrs ago | 1589 Views

Zanu-PF youth bashed for pasting Mnangagwa poster at Chicken Inn outlet

13 hrs ago | 2003 Views

Mnangagwa gives rally attendees 'ED bread' to consume for a day

13 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zanu-PF supporters invade CCC gathering

13 hrs ago | 1524 Views

Mnangagwa has no room for rigging, says Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Mnangagwa touts economic reforms

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

'Zanu-PF bussing supporters a smokescreen for rigging'

13 hrs ago | 661 Views

Man sues Zimbabwe police over unlawful arrest

13 hrs ago | 510 Views

Of Zimbabwe's embarrassing leadership record

13 hrs ago | 350 Views

Zinara suspends employees over fraud

13 hrs ago | 434 Views

Man arrested for hiding armed robbery loot

13 hrs ago | 441 Views

Suspected cattle rustler arrested in Esigodini

13 hrs ago | 243 Views

Zimbabwe war vet pleads for tolerance ahead of elections

13 hrs ago | 215 Views

Crash blocks SA - Zimbabwe Highway

13 hrs ago | 584 Views

Zimbabwe in unchartered waters

13 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo council pursues US$ residential stand deal

13 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe independent candidate offers UK healthcare job opportunities

14 hrs ago | 341 Views

Zimra surpasses revenue target

14 hrs ago | 118 Views

Gems fail English test

14 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe's teacher-to-learner ratio straining education system

14 hrs ago | 120 Views

Farmers4ED Bulawayo Chapter launched

14 hrs ago | 92 Views

Bitumen World starts work on Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road

14 hrs ago | 463 Views

Witness Dube slams 'opposition demigods'

14 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zanu-PF justifies not having a manifesto

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Vapostori, Zion4ED dishing our cash

14 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zimbabwean women are reduced to cheerleaders in the upcoming election, activists say

14 hrs ago | 47 Views

Ex-MDC bigwig says Mnangagwa really building Zimbabwe brick by brick

14 hrs ago | 125 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days