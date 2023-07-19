Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
A 65-year-old man was axed to death after he was accused of dating a married woman. Doubt Dzama assaulted Vimbai Mapininga on the head and leg.

The incident occurred on 22 July 2023 at a home in Tafara Village, Mhondoro.

Police confirmed the incident on their official Twitter handle.

"Police in Mubaira are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Vimbai Mapininga (67) died after he was assaulted with an axe on the head and leg by Doubt Dzama at a home in Tafara Village, Mhondoro on 22/07/23. The suspect accused the victim of having an affair with his wife. The suspect fled the scene after the incident. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,'' read the tweet.



Source - The Chronicle

