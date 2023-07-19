Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
FROM January to July 2023, the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party had 345 of its political gatherings sanctioned, the Home Affairs Ministry has revealed.

Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Gerald Gwinji said this Monday while addressing diplomatic missions accredited to Zimbabwe and observer missions for the harmonised elections preparedness.

According to Gwinji, from 1 January 2023 up to 10 July, political parties filed close to 2 000 notifications.

"Since January 2023, operational districts across the country are maintaining registers relating to all notifications and intentions to hold public meetings made by political parties.

"During this period, different political parties have notified the police of their gatherings and some of them met the legal requirement while some could not.

"The police have received a total of 1 437 notifications from  Zanu-PF of which 1351 were compliant, whilst 86 were not compliant as a result they could not proceed.

"The CCC filed 410 notifications, 345 of these were compliant whilst the remaining 65 were not.

"The MDC had 30 notifications out of which 23 were compliant; other political parties put together a total of 89 notifications and 80 were found to be compliant," Gwinji said.

The CCC previously said 92 of its gatherings have either been banned or disrupted since its formation in February 2022.

Opposition spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere described the barring of the party's rallies as an act of "repression" that has nothing to do with the law.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

53 mins ago | 150 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

59 mins ago | 303 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

60 mins ago | 212 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 132 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 798 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 36 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1446 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 891 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 575 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days