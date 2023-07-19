Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabweans should reject the spirit of division, hatred, anger and malice, and instead safeguard the peace, unity and love prevailing in the country ahead of the fast approaching harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has said.The Head of State implored all political leaders and actors to promote peace and tranquillity as the country nears election day, noting that due electoral processes had thus far gone well and unfettered.Addressing church leaders at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving at the State House yesterday, which was also attended by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, President Mnangagwa said it was important that the country unites as Zimbabwe continues on its development trajectory.He said the country would continue to be blessed if it maintains a united front as "there is no prosperity and development without unity and peace"."There is no blessing in division, there is no prosperity and development without unity and peace. The blessing of life comes to the place where there is unity, love and peace."We thank Almighty God and all our people that so far, our electoral process has preceded without incident."I appeal to all political leaders and actors to keep the peace, unity and love prevailing in our nation. Peace must continue to endure, before, during and after elections," he said.While rallying the clergy to continue interceding for peace and tranquillity, President Mnangagwa reiterated that there was no place for violence in the country.The Second Republic has continued to stress its intolerance for all forms of violence, before, during and after the elections.He commended the generality of Zimbabwe for upholding the peace that is currently being enjoyed in the country, while urging them to continue jealously safeguarding it."Let me also take this opportunity to ask for your continuing prayers for peace and God's hand of blessing in our forthcoming harmonised elections."Let us maintain the peace and cultivate harmony. Violence has no place among our people and nation," he said."Surely, it is evident that our labours and prayers were not in vain. Our most fervent prayer has been for peace, love and unity in our nation."We have kept and safeguarded our national unity and peace. This is commendable. We must celebrate the prevailing peaceful, harmonious and tranquil environment."While interceding for the country, President Mnangagwa quoted Proverbs 14:34 and Proverbs 24:3-6, among other scriptures."The scriptures in Proverbs 14:34, teach us that ‘Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.' In righteousness is peace; in righteousness is justice; in righteousness is unity and all ingredients for a prosperous nation," he said. "The scripture also states in Proverbs 24:3-6 ‘Through wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established; by knowledge the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches'."The President said as the country continues to leave no one and no place behind and leaving no stone unturned, the Church would always be guaranteed freedom of worship."In today's prayer service we have made practical our pledge of acknowledging the supremacy of Almighty God in whose hands our future lies."We also come to implore for his guidance and support as we build Zimbabwe, as etched in the Preamble of our Constitution."I would like to reiterate that under my watch and the Zanu-PF Government, there shall be freedom of worship and religion. We leave no one and no place behind," he said.He commended the Church for the role it continues to play in development and nation building.President Mnangagwa also led the congregation in observing a piety moment for the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (Forward in Faith) founder Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti."Allow me to invite you all to join me in a moment of silence in honour and memory of our dear departed spiritual father and patriarch of faith, Apostle Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith International Ministries."He was indeed an accomplished General of the Lord in our nation, an astute teacher of the Word of God and a man who lived and touched many lives in his humble, simple and unassuming way. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.The Second Republic, said President Mnangagwa, would continue to lead the country on a development trajectory."We have continued to work hard on infrastructural development to cover both rural and urban areas."The Lord has surely blessed our policy of leaving no one and no community behind. More will be done going into the future. The construction of schools, clinics, bridges and other projects, mainly through the use of devolution funds is bringing services, renewed life and opportunities to our communities," he said.He said the Second Republic continued to make concerted efforts in improving the country's healthcare system while scoring big on the agriculture front."Health delivery is making upward strides in the nation. I want to thank you, the religious organisations for playing your part in the delivery of health and education. The Church has always been a strong actor in social delivery."Equally outstanding is our programme of constructing dams, clean water supply systems and irrigation schemes. These are changing the agricultural and service provision landscape of our urban and rural and other areas," he said."Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo. Together as one people we have attained targets set out in the National Development Strategy."He said the country continued to unearth minerals in the country's grounds."An added advantage to our already growing mining sector has been the new worldwide demand for lithium, a resource with which the Lord has abundantly blessed our country. We continue to discover more resources, until now hidden in the grounds of our sacred land."The fruits of our international Engagement and Re- engagement Policy continue to see a steady growth," said President Mnangagwa.The Head of State added: "The Second Republic has made remarkable progress in upgrading the country's power generation capacity. Blackouts and load shedding are now a thing of the past. More continues to be done in the area of renewable energy, so our accelerated economic growth is matched by adequate energy supply."The recovery and growth of our tourism sector underpinned by the upgrading and modernisation of airports and buoyed by recovery in national and international tourism is there for all to see. Tourism celebrates what God has given our Nation: the flora, the fauna and the sites. As a nation we thank God for all these successes."The Church commended President Mnangagwa for being an exemplary leader and leading the country in prayer while also applauding him for his continued call for peaceful polls.