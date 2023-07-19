Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans should reject the spirit of division, hatred, anger and malice, and instead safeguard the peace, unity and love prevailing in the country ahead of the fast approaching harmonised elections, President Mnangagwa has said.

The Head of State implored all political leaders and actors to promote peace and tranquillity as the country nears election day, noting that due electoral processes had thus far gone well and unfettered.

Addressing church leaders at the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving at the State House yesterday, which was also attended by the First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, President Mnangagwa said it was important that the country unites as Zimbabwe continues on its development trajectory.

He said the country would continue to be blessed if it maintains a united front as "there is no prosperity and development without unity and peace".

"There is no blessing in division, there is no prosperity and development without unity and peace. The blessing of life comes to the place where there is unity, love and peace.

"We thank Almighty God and all our people that so far, our electoral process has preceded without incident.  

"I appeal to all political leaders and actors to keep the peace, unity and love prevailing in our nation. Peace must continue to endure, before, during and after elections," he said.

While rallying the clergy to continue interceding for peace and tranquillity, President Mnangagwa reiterated that there was no place for violence in the country.

The Second Republic has continued to stress its intolerance for all forms of violence, before, during and after the elections.

He commended the generality of Zimbabwe for upholding the peace that is currently being enjoyed in the country, while urging them to continue jealously safeguarding it.

"Let me also take this opportunity to ask for your continuing prayers for peace and God's hand of blessing in our forthcoming harmonised elections.

"Let us maintain the peace and cultivate harmony. Violence has no place among our people and nation," he said.

"Surely, it is evident that our labours and prayers were not in vain. Our most fervent prayer has been for peace, love and unity in our nation.

"We have kept and safeguarded our national unity and peace. This is commendable. We must celebrate the prevailing peaceful, harmonious and tranquil environment."

While interceding for the country, President Mnangagwa quoted Proverbs 14:34 and Proverbs 24:3-6, among other scriptures.

"The scriptures in Proverbs 14:34, teach us that ‘Righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people.' In righteousness is peace; in righteousness is justice; in righteousness is unity and all ingredients for a prosperous nation," he said. "The scripture also states in Proverbs 24:3-6 ‘Through wisdom a house is built, and by understanding it is established; by knowledge the rooms are filled with all precious and pleasant riches'."

The President said as the country continues to leave no one and no place behind and leaving no stone unturned, the Church would always be guaranteed freedom of worship.

"In today's prayer service we have made practical our pledge of acknowledging the supremacy of Almighty God in whose hands our future lies.

"We also come to implore for his guidance and support as we build Zimbabwe, as etched in the Preamble of our Constitution.

"I would like to reiterate that under my watch and the Zanu-PF Government, there shall be freedom of worship and religion. We leave no one and no place behind," he said.

He commended the Church for the role it continues to play in development and nation building.

President Mnangagwa also led the congregation in observing a piety moment for the late Zimbabwe Assemblies of God (Forward in Faith) founder Archbishop Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti.

"Allow me to invite you all to join me in a moment of silence in honour and memory of our dear departed spiritual father and patriarch of faith, Apostle Professor Ezekiel Handinawangu Guti, founder of Zimbabwe Assemblies of God Africa Forward in Faith International Ministries.

"He was indeed an accomplished General of the Lord in our nation, an astute teacher of the Word of God and a man who lived and touched many lives in his humble, simple and unassuming way. May his soul rest in eternal peace," he said.

The Second Republic, said President Mnangagwa, would continue to lead the country on a development trajectory.

"We have continued to work hard on infrastructural development to cover both rural and urban areas.

"The Lord has surely blessed our policy of leaving no one and no community behind. More will be done going into the future. The construction of schools, clinics, bridges and other projects, mainly through the use of devolution funds is bringing services, renewed life and opportunities to our communities," he said.

He said the Second Republic continued to make concerted efforts in improving the country's healthcare system while scoring big on the agriculture front.

"Health delivery is making upward strides in the nation. I want to thank you, the religious organisations for playing your part in the delivery of health and education. The Church has always been a strong actor in social delivery.

"Equally outstanding is our programme of constructing dams, clean water supply systems and irrigation schemes. These are changing the agricultural and service provision landscape of our urban and rural and other areas," he said.

"Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo. Together as one people we have attained targets set out in the National Development Strategy."

He said the country continued to unearth minerals in the country's grounds.

"An added advantage to our already growing mining sector has been the new worldwide demand for lithium, a resource with which the Lord has abundantly blessed our country. We continue to discover more resources, until now hidden in the grounds of our sacred land.  

"The fruits of our international Engagement and Re- engagement Policy continue to see a steady growth," said President Mnangagwa.

The Head of State added: "The Second Republic has made remarkable progress in upgrading the country's power generation capacity. Blackouts and load shedding are now a thing of the past. More continues to be done in the area of renewable energy, so our accelerated economic growth is matched by adequate energy supply.

"The recovery and growth of our tourism sector underpinned by the upgrading and modernisation of airports and buoyed by recovery in national and international tourism is there for all to see. Tourism celebrates what God has given our Nation: the flora, the fauna and the sites. As a nation we thank God for all these successes."

The Church commended President Mnangagwa for being an exemplary leader and leading the country in prayer while also applauding him for his continued call for peaceful polls.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

53 mins ago | 154 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

59 mins ago | 305 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 212 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 799 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 442 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 228 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 38 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2270 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1446 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 891 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days