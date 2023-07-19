Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Drop out in schools hits Matebeleland South

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A TOTAL of 1 753 pupils from Matebeleland South dropped out of secondary school during the second quarter of the year due to a number of reasons, among them long distances to school and financial challenges.

Presenting a health and social services sub-committee second quarter report during the Matebeleland South Provincial Development Committee meeting yesterday, provincial social welfare officer, Mr Criswell Nyakudya said this figure is worrying given that the country is working towards achieving quality, equitable and inclusive education at all levels.

The drop-outs were also attributed to teenage pregnancies and lack of interest in school among others.

Mr Nyakudya said the province has made significant progress in ensuring access to universal primary education.  "The province has made significant strides in achieving universal primary education, a key challenge remains in the access to quality, equitable and inclusive education across education levels.

"During the second quarter of the year, there has been an increase in access to education at the primary level due to the contribution of private players especially at the ECD level," he said.

"A gap still remains at the secondary level. The provincial enrolment during the second quarter went down by 3,1 percent.

This means that 1 753 pupils dropped out of secondary school during the period under review."

Mr Nyakudya said the province recorded an improvement in non-formal education as 5 369 pupils enrolled surpassing the set target of 4 800. He said 3 577 pupils were enrolled in vocational training centres in the province.

Mr Nyakudya said a number of schools in the province are running viable commercial ventures such as goat-rearing, poultry, piggery, cattle ranching, horticulture and fishery.

He said the issue of child protection remains a major concern in the province with a number of children being abused within their home set up.

"A total of 136 children were placed under residential care during the second quarter. This means that these children were removed from the communities where they were staying because they were not being properly taken care of, some were being ill-treated, abandoned or their guardians were no longer in a position to look after them," said Mr Nyakudya.

"These children were then removed from society and placed in institutions. Effective social protection and safety nets, policies, systems, and programmes play a major role in reducing poverty and vulnerability, redressing inequality, and promoting inclusive growth and development of human capital."

Mr Nyakudya said it is important for all members of the community to take child protection issues seriously. He said 30 children were placed under foster care during the same period. "Guardians in the province were now forthcoming to foster children. A total of 39 children with disabilities were assisted with rights-based services while 317 children were assisted on drug and substance abuse-related services," said Mr Nyakudya.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Chiefs' diplomatic passports: A clear case of bribery

54 mins ago | 157 Views

Kasukuwere remains a candidate in the election

60 mins ago | 309 Views

Mnangagwa donates US$1000 each to families of Stallion bus accident victims

1 hr ago | 215 Views

AU accomplice in Zimbabwe corruption

1 hr ago | 134 Views

Econet, EcoCash announce rights offer

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Biti says availed voters roll copy is a 'crime scene'

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

'Zanu-PF, ANC Siamese twins whose end is nigh,' says EFF

3 hrs ago | 443 Views

Chamisa says Zanu-PF has never loved Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 619 Views

Kasukuwere gets court reprieve

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Zanu-PF says opposition youths should grab opportunities

3 hrs ago | 204 Views

Loud calls for Musona, Billiat's comeback

3 hrs ago | 229 Views

CCC double candidates ruling date set

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

Chiwenga says govt will be merciless with perpetrators

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Masaraure suspension divides ZCTU

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Mineral resources should benefit locals, says CCC official

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

'NRZ is an economic enabler'

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

CCC snubbing ZBC?

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

'Parties must adhere to Zec code of conduct'

3 hrs ago | 39 Views

Modi donates US$120 000 computer bus

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

'Highlanders can be bigger'

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Police block more Zanu-PF gatherings than opposition

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

20 e-passport centres opened

3 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zanu-PF sets 600 000 votes target in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 46 Views

Zanu-PF pledges to clean up opposition rot in cities

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe has nothing to hide, Govt tells election observers

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

NRZ gets US$115m loan to procure new locomotives, wagons

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to shun division, hatred, anger and malice

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Over 300 CCC meetings approved by police, 65 banned

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

RBZ sweet-talks millers

13 hrs ago | 432 Views

Man fatally axed for dating married woman

13 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe records its best ever tobacco sales

14 hrs ago | 438 Views

Mnangagwa grants Ezekiel Guti national hero status

14 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Voice Of America journalist arrested over unlicensed drone in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 881 Views

LISTEN: Siphosami Malunga discussed the Gukurahundi issue on SA's Radio 702

14 hrs ago | 746 Views

Two Botswana journalists arrested in unexplained circumstances

14 hrs ago | 692 Views

Apostle Joe Guti appointed as the new leader of ZAOGA church

15 hrs ago | 1448 Views

'Zimbabwe working on open skies policy'

15 hrs ago | 269 Views

Robbers getaway with 150kg gold carbon in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 891 Views

30 cheat death along Bulawayo, Victoria Falls Road

17 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Chamisa says Mnangagwa has refused to talk to him

17 hrs ago | 1641 Views

Ghanaian minister resigns over Phala Phala-like scandal

21 hrs ago | 908 Views

Malinga advises against begging

21 hrs ago | 558 Views

60 jobless after Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Street Choppies closure

21 hrs ago | 1926 Views

The evolution of Zimbabwe's voters' roll

21 hrs ago | 676 Views

Justice Mangota given house hours before Kasukuwere hearing, court hears

22 hrs ago | 2872 Views

Father's death smokes out fugitive 'serial fraudster' from South Africa

22 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Mwonzora hits back at Witness Dube

22 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Chinese miner compensates Buhera North villagers

23 hrs ago | 576 Views

Galileo Resources reports lithium indications from Zimbabwe drilling

23 hrs ago | 419 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days